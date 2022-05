MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida International University has sent an email alert to students warning them about sextortion. FIU Police Capt. Delrish Moss told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that four victims have been identified and the school is trying to raise awareness about a problem that is growing nationwide. Moss said, “One of our big concerns is making sure that there are no other victims. Typically, what happens is it starts as a friendly discussion on a dating app or some other social media app and then after someone gains your trust, they get you to send a picture of yourself, usually a nude...

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO