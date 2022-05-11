IN PICTURES: COUNTY COMMISSIONER MICHELLE COLDIRON HOSTS CAMPAIGN KICKOFF PARTY

(Friday, May 6, 2022) – In January 2022, while I was a candidate for Commissioner, I was contacted by several condo owners at Winston Towers 400 regarding certain practices being conducted by the Condo Board that did not adhere to their by-laws affecting their upcoming board elections. At the same time, the same condo owners contacted our Mayor and State Ombudsman, Spencer E. Hennings, Esq., whom, at the time, I was not familiar with. Our Mayor, being a condo attorney, chose not to get involved, but remained cc’d on emails between the condo owners and the Ombudsman, as did I. Apparently, there was enough odd goings on regarding this election that the Ombudsman decided to get involved.

