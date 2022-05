361 N. HWY 95, Elgin, TX 78621 - Back Parking Lot Tuesdays from 5:00PM - 7:00PM FREE Family Fun ALL WHEELS ARE WELCOME! Come skate, bike, roller blade and scooter safely, at the Elgin Recreation Center every Tuesday from 5PM - 7PM! This event is fun for all ages and completely FREE. We will hang out, listen to music, wheel around and make new friends! Small scale skateboard ramps and rails will be available for children under 13. Parental supervision required.

ELGIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO