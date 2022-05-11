DeAngelo: The Boston media might be a little angry tonight, but that's ok.

In a local, national and international news cycle where the pace can be head-spinning and exhausting, David Crabtree possesses the rare gift of making you pause. For 40 years - David's been exercising this gift as a journalist. WRAL has been fortunate to have him for more than 25 of those years - and during some of the most complex and paradigm-shifting events of the modern era. We're looking back at David's remarkable career -- as he's just a couple weeks away from leaving his role as a WRAL anchor for a new chapter.

