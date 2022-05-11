ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Childress County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Childress by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-10 20:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Centre, Clearfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm may occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Centre; Clearfield A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CENTRE AND NORTHEASTERN CLEARFIELD COUNTIES At 1048 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pine Glen, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Karthaus, Snow Shoe, Clarence, Moshannon, Pine Glen, Grassflat, Kylertown and Orviston. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Kylertown and Milesburg exits, specifically between mile markers 134 and 135...and from mile markers 138 to 152. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 11:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Steuben County in central New York * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1100 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Troupsburg, or 21 miles northwest of Wellsboro, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bath, Campbell, Addison, Woodhull, Jasper, Thurston, Troupsburg, Cameron, Savona and Hammondsport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Indiana, Westmoreland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN INDIANA AND EAST CENTRAL WESTMORELAND COUNTIES At 914 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vinco, or near Nanty-Glo, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Florence, Seward, Bolivar, Vintondale, and Armagh. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Northern Brevard, Mainland Northern Brevard, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Inland Northern Brevard; Mainland Northern Brevard; Orange; Osceola Patchy Dense Fog Across Portions of Osceola, southern Orange, and northern Brevard counties Early This Morning At 720 AM, traffic cameras and satellite imagery showed locally dense fog had formed across portions of Osceola, southern Orange, and northern Brevard counties. Visibilities across this area may be reduced to around a quarter of a mile or less. Motorist on area roadways this morning should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 9 AM.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
County
Childress County, TX
City
Paducah, TX
City
Childress, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stearns by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stearns The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sauk River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Very low roadways may be impacted from Richmond to St. Cloud; water reaching foundations of a few homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 7.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 915 AM CDT Monday was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.9 feet this afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.9 feet on 04/13/1951.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Adams County in south central Pennsylvania South central Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania West central York County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mount Holly Springs to Pine Grove Furnace, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dillsburg, Lake Meade, Mount Holly Springs, Aspers, Pine Grove Furnace, Biglerville, York Springs, Heidlersburg, Bendersville, Franklintown, Wellsville and Idaville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Redwood by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Redwood The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Redwood River near Redwood Falls. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Swayback bridge in Redwood Falls overtopped. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 830 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 7.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 AM CDT Monday was 8.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday night. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.0 feet on 04/10/2011.
REDWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barbour, Northwest Pocahontas, Northwest Randolph by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 08:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Charleston West Virginia. Target Area: Barbour; Northwest Pocahontas; Northwest Randolph; Southeast Randolph Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Randolph, northeastern Pocahontas and southeastern Barbour Counties through 845 AM EDT At 804 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Belington to near Mill Creek. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Elkins, Belington, Mill Creek, Dailey, Beverly, Junior, Womelsdorf (Coalton), Huttonsville, Montrose, Harman, Laneville, Pheasant Run, Cheat Bridge, Dryfork, Glady, Bowden and Kerens. This includes Route 33 between mile markers 31 and 35. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Eastern Childress#Cottle Counties#Delwin Chalk
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 02:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...Now until 2 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
KERN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 162.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Friday morning and continue falling to 160.2 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sherburne, Stearns, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sherburne; Stearns; Wright The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Sherburne, Stearns and Wright Counties. .Recent rainfall has resulted in significant rises on area rivers. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at St. Cloud. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 9.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Monday was 9.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.4 feet on 05/17/1999.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Indiana, Westmoreland, Westmoreland Ridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 05:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Indiana; Westmoreland; Westmoreland Ridges THUNDERSTORMs WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN INDIANA AND SOUTHEASTERN WESTMORELAND COUNTIES THROUGH 915 AM EDT At 843 AM EDT, Radar indicated a cluster of thunderstorms near Ligonier, or near Latrobe, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty wind could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Latrobe, McChesneytown-Loyalhanna, Derry, Lawson Heights, Ligonier, New Florence, Seward, Bolivar, Youngstown, Laurel Mountain, Loyalhanna Gorge, and Laurel Mountain State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. To report flash flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grant; Pendleton FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EASTERN GRANT AND SOUTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES At 500 PM EDT, radar indicated that thunderstorms that had produced very heavy rain across the warned area have moved out. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected from this excessive rainfall in a short period of time. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Williamstown, Crittenden, Dry Ridge, Morgan, Williamstown Lake, Knoxville, Cherry Grove, Goforth, Camp Northward, Marcus, Cordova, Northcutt and Sherman. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
GRANT COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Western Clay; Western Marion; Western Putnam LOCALLY DENSE FOG OVER NORTHEAST FL Locally dense fog is likely near Keystone Heights, Bunnell, Melrose, and Orange Heights, with patchy fog elsewhere. Visibilities in the area may be reduced to half a mile or less. Motorist on area roadways this morning should prepare to encounter rapid changes in visibility from locally dense fog. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, use only your low beam headlights, and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. The fog is expected to lift and diminish by 930 AM.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-17 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. The winds will be strongest in the northwest portion of the valley. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that may be impacted by the winds include Highways 101 and 154, especially through Gaviota and San Marcos passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Fulton, Huntingdon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 09:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-16 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for south central and central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Fulton; Huntingdon A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN BEDFORD...SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON...NORTHERN FRANKLIN AND NORTH CENTRAL FULTON COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 AM EDT At 1024 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles northeast of Breezewood, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mount Union, Waterfall, Rockhill Furnace, Wells Tannery, Dudley, Saxton, Broad Top City, Three Springs, Mapleton, Orbisonia, Saltillo, Kistler, Defiance, Shirleysburg, Cassville, Coalmont and Shade Gap. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southwestern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Lawrence County through 630 PM EDT At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hermon, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include De Kalb, Hermon, De Kalb Junction and East De Kalb. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 04:48:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-16 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Wind Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 08:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-18 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach County. * WHEN...Until noon EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Blue Earth, Brown, Nicollet by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-16 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Nicollet The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. .Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall over the past week will cause the Minnesota River at New Ulm to rise above Minor flood stage. The river is expected to continue to rise, nearing Moderate flood stage later this week. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River At New Ulm. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 845 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 800.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 845 AM CDT Monday was 800.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 803.5 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 804.2 feet on 09/29/2010.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN

