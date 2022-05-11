ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

If You Could Eat Anything Right Now, What Would it Be?

By cclements
 2 days ago
Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Today is National Eat What You Want Day, so what's it going to be for you today? A coconut cream pie? Boiled crawfish? Pizza? Steak? Ice cream? Hey, go for it. It's "Eat What You Want Day"!

Obviously, as the name implies, there should be no dieting today. Now some might say, every day is eat what you want day in south Louisiana. But, for the sake of conversing, if you could have absolutely anything you want today, what it be? Maybe something you haven't had in years or something you had just yesterday...what would it be? Oh, and price is not a problem for the sake of this survey.

So we took to social media to find out what Acadiana wants on National Eat Anything You Want Day.

#6 Lobster

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The New York Culinary Experience

#5 Pizza

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

#4 Fried or Boiled Shrimp

Staff Photo

#3 Ice Cream

ThinkStock Images

#2 Boiled Crabs

Facebook/Cajun Claws Seafood Boilers Crabs

#1 Boiled Crawfish

Staff Photo

If Acadiana could have any food available to humans, more people in this neck of the woods would pick boiled crawfish over any other food. Followed by boiled crabs, ice cream, fried or boiled shrimp, pizza, then lobster. Honorable mention would have to go both cake and steak. However, more people chose cake over steak.

Happy Eat What You Want Day Acadiana!

