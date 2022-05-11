ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OtTCV_0fZu5nwO00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Los Angeles Times crossword

Today’s crossword (McMeel)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfdCE_0fZu5nwO00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Daily Commuter crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

Jumbles: TAKEN    SUNNY    EXOTIC    LAZIER

Answer: The African feline king's son would eventually be king because he was – NEXT IN "LION"

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

CRYPTOGRAPHY PUZZLES

Celebrity Cipher

"Surrealism is destructive, but it destroys only what it considers to be shackles limiting our vision." – Salvador Dali

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Cryptoquote

IT TAKES NO POLITICAL DEAL TO GIVE PEOPLE FREEDOM. IT TAKES NO SURVEY TO REMOVE REPRESSION. – HARVEY MILK

(Distributed by King Features)

Cryptoquip

WHEN YOU WATER A PRICKLY-STEMMED PLANT IN YOUR BACKYARD, YOU MIGHT BE WETTING YOUR THISTLE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

DRAMA    ACTION    COMEDY    HORROR

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

BUSES, SCUBA, AMBUSH, HERBAL, LABORER

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zaK6_0fZu5nwO00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. INSIGNIA
  2. HOARSE
  3. LIPA
  4. LETHARGIC
  5. BRADYS
  6. PEASANT
  7. BRAINIAC

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Where theme parks abound

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Wednesday, May 11, 2022

