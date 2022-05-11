Police: Suspect At Large After Bank Robbery In Davis
DAVIS (CBS13) — A search is underway for a man accused of robbing a Davis bank, police said Tuesday.
The Davis Police Department said the robbery happened at around 5 p.m. at Banner Bank on F Street.
The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and exited the bank walking northbound on F Street. He was described as Hispanic, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, and wearing a dark surgical face mask, a black hooded sweater and blue jeans, police said. He also had on a black backpack.
See photos of the suspect below.davis bank robber 1 (credit: Davis Police Department) davis bank robber 2 (credit: Davis Police Department) davis bank robber 3 (credit: Davis Police Department)
Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.
