Davis, CA

Police: Suspect At Large After Bank Robbery In Davis

 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1msqqG_0fZtxXsW00

DAVIS (CBS13) — A search is underway for a man accused of robbing a Davis bank, police said Tuesday.

The Davis Police Department said the robbery happened at around 5 p.m. at Banner Bank on F Street.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and exited the bank walking northbound on F Street. He was described as Hispanic, approximately 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall, and wearing a dark surgical face mask, a black hooded sweater and blue jeans, police said. He also had on a black backpack.

See photos of the suspect below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26tKw2_0fZtxXsW00 davis bank robber 1 (credit: Davis Police Department) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jkopV_0fZtxXsW00
davis bank robber 2 (credit: Davis Police Department) https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Puuia_0fZtxXsW00 davis bank robber 3 (credit: Davis Police Department)

Anyone with information on the whereabouts or identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Davis Police Department.

