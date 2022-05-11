ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Area Is Bigger In Psychopathic Individuals' Brains, Researchers Find

By Athena Chan
 2 days ago
What makes the brains of people with psychopathy different from the brains of those who don't? A team of researchers found a specific region of the brain that's actually larger in psychopathic individuals. Individuals with psychopathic traits tend to have personalities marked by superficial charm, impulsiveness, insensitivity to consequences...

