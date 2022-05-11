ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

RPI seniors hungry for first NCAA playoff shot

NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RPI men's lacrosse team is making their first trip...

www.news10.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse adds 6’11” transfer, Mounir Hima, to its roster

(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has landed another big recruit in the 2022 class.  Mounir Hima announced via his social media Wednesday that he is joining SU. Hima is a 6’11” sophomore who is transferring from Duquesne after playing under ten minutes per game last season.  “After a great visit and great conversations with Coach Boeheim, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpi#The Liberty League
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
The Day

Former Putnam Science star Diarra transferring to UConn

During his search for a new college basketball home, Hassan Diarra built a strong connection with the UConn basketball coaching staff. “I just felt a good vibe from the coaches and built a good relationship with them,” Diarra said. Diarra, a 6-foot-2 guard from Queens, N.Y., announced on his...
PUTNAM, CT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Expectations for Rutgers men’s lacrosse ahead of the NCAA Tournament

There is a lot of optimism – and expectations – for Rutgers men’s lacrosse heading into this weekend’s opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Rutgers is 13-3 on the season. They advanced to the championship game of the Big Ten Tournament where they lost to Maryland. On Sunday, they will host Harvard at Yurcak Field in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Last season, Rutgers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, losing to North Carolina in overtime. Big Ten lacrosse analyst Mark Dixon thinks the Scarlet Knights are a good, balanced team. Dixon said “This is a very sound Rutgers...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Westerly Sun

Golf: Bears take three matches, get past NFA

STONINGTON — Stonington High won three matches and posted the low team score to edge NFA, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division match Wednesday at Elmridge Golf Course. Cameron O'Connor shot a 43 on the par-35 layout and won his match at No. 2 by two strokes. Connor Tavares shot a 46 and prevailed in his match at No. 3 by eight shots. Ethan Torres won at No. 4 with a 48 to edge his opponent by a single stroke.
STONINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy