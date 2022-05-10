ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Interior Review: Luxurious, Not Quite User-Friendly

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is the first-ever three-row Grand Cherokee, and like its equally new two-row counterpart, it blends sharp good looks with a vastly upgraded interior. So, how does it measure up as a bigger, more-seat-ier Grand Cherokee? While the cabin presents well at first glance, there are...

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Trailhawk First Drive

We've had some good experiences with Jeep's luxurious all-new Grand Cherokee freshening, but most of our time to this point has been in the three-row L model. While we love the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee's highway ride, its incredible tech, and the luxury found on the inside, the L just has a different feel. It lacks the sportiness of the previous two-row, and its additional size keeps it from being a truly credible trail machine (although you might be surprised just how deep down a trail it could get you).
2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Makes Much More Sense With Six Cylinders

Before Jeep goes electric like everyone else, it will begin the process of cutting displacement and cylinders from some of its older, thirstier engines; most notably, this means the popular but older Hemi V8 will eventually be phased out. The new 3.0-liter inline-six twin-turbocharged engine known as the Hurricane was originally viewed as a replacement for the V8. Fortunately, the two engines will continue to coexist for the time being.
Cheapest 2023 Honda Odyssey Minivan Is Dead, New Sport Trim Appears

Honda's Odyssey minivan is getting a new, somewhat unexpected-for-a-minivan trim level for 2023: The Odyssey Sport. Is it actually any sportier than a regular Honda minivan? No, but it is sportier-looking, which counts for something in the increasingly style-focused minivan segment (that also includes the S-package-equipped Chrysler Pacifica with similar blacked-out trim and wheels, the wild-looking Toyota Sienna, and the pseudo-SUV-ish Kia Carnival).
The 2024 Ford Mustang’s Front End Is So Nice, It Leaked Twice

How many leaked images of a very similar-looking front end do we need to see to call it? Two seems like a nice number. You're looking at the next front end of Ford's long-running pony car: the 2024 Ford Mustang. We have seen two leaked images of different '24 Mustangs, one provided by Steeda and one by FordAuthority.com.
Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
2024 Ford Mustang Mule Boasted The First Production Front End

In recent weeks, Ford Authority spies have spotted multiple 2024 Ford Mustang prototypes out driving around, including a likely base model, a possible GT variant making some pleasing V8 sounds, and a possible Mach 1 or higher-performance model. Those same spies also captured some shots of the S650’s interior, giving us a good look at its new flat-bottom steering wheel. More recently, we’ve seen the front end of both a base and potential GT next-gen Mustang completely uncovered via a pair of leaks as well.
2024 Ford Mustang To Launch With Carryover Engines: Exclusive

The 2024 Ford Mustang is expected to represent the first model year of the S650 generation, an era that may possibly introduce some revolutionary changes into the pony car lineup. As Ford Authority previously reported, it appears the cabin is slated to receive a substantial redesign that may end up being quite radical, as the Mustang has featured a relatively traditional center stack for many years. That said, it will remain similar to its predecessors in other areas though, as the lineup isn’t adopting any type of all-wheel drive setup whatsoever. On a similar note, sources have now explained to Ford Authority that the upcoming model isn’t expected to switch things up on the powertrain front either, as the muscle car will launch with carryover engines, namely the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote.
This Ford Mustang Convertible Costs More Than A Porsche 911

The Ford Mustang is currently the world's best selling sports car, and with good reason; it's attractive, affordable, entertaining to drive, and offers impressive bang for your buck. Drive through any city in the US and you're guaranteed to spot a Ford Mustang in some state of tune. We've seen some beautifully modified examples in our time, and retro-modded classic Mustangs are fetching insane prices these days, but what about modern examples?
Volkswagen's Affordable EV Will Hit The Road Very Soon

According to the CEO of the biggest electric vehicle company on the planet (Tesla's Elon Musk), nobody is working harder to close the gap to Tesla than Volkswagen. The German automaker's Volkswagen ID.4 has been a remarkable success so far, to the point that VW has no more EVs to sell this year. That momentum is likely to continue with new offerings like the ID.Buzz electric van that will surely help to further increase the brand's share of the electric car market. But the biggest issues facing EVs are a lack of infrastructure and a high cost of entry, which is why VW is working on an affordable EV. But when can we expect to see it?
2023 Toyota Highlander First Look: Less Horsepower, Fewer Cylinders, More Torque

For the last six years, the Toyota Highlander has been the best-selling midsize SUV, which is no easy feat in such a competitive market. But to keep things interesting for the 2023 Highlander's refresh, Toyota is actually scaling back the non-hybrid model's horsepower with a new engine that instead brings a big boost in torque over the outgoing V-6.
The New BMW X7 Looks Incredible in Frozen Portimao Blue

The new BMW X7 isn't coming until later this year, but the automaker is already showing off its latest creation. At a recent tennis tournament in Munich, BMW brought out a 2023 X7 M60i in a unique Frozen Portimao Blue paint color. The new SUV's look may have caused controversy, but there's no denying that this color is an amazing pairing for the vehicle.
Absolutely genius bathroom attachment gives you TWO showerheads so you can shower with your partner

It isn’t often that I find myself heartily laughing at a design just because it’s so delightful to look at. The Tandem Shower proposes a solution to an unconventional problem that not everyone seems to talk about, but has surely plagued plenty of people. Here’s the problem – Hollywood has somehow made showering together look incredibly sexy when in fact, it’s nothing short of a logistical nightmare. Sure, double beds can accommodate two people comfortably… but that one showerhead wasn’t designed for two people. So when a couple decides to ‘spice things up’ by showering together, the sad reality is that only one person gets to shower at a time while the other stands beside them, feeling cold because they’re dripping wet. The Tandem Shower aims at solving that problem by simply doubling the amount of showerheads in the bathroom.
