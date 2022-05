The fate of Los Angeles Lakers star point guard Russell Westbrook will be one of the main storylines this NBA offseason. The New York Knicks might be sharing headlines. A three-team trade discussed on the ESPN morning show "Keyshawn, JWill and Max" sends Westbrook to the New York after only one season in L.A. Former NBA guard and co-host Jay Williams proposes the Lakers dealing Westbrook and two first-round picks to the Knicks, with the Lakers getting max-deal-seeking free agent Zach LaVine from Chicago. The Bulls, in turn, would receive Julius Randle and Evan Fournier from the Knicks.

