ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

To-go cocktails make it harder to enforce underage drinking laws

By Stateline
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgBxZ_0fZtevuB00

Brandon Meister prepares a Moscow Mule drink for a carry out order at Mellow Mushroom in Richmond's Carytown neighborhood on May 16, 2020. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury)

By Jenni Bergal

During the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of states have given a boost to struggling restaurants by allowing them to sell cocktails to-go, through takeout, curbside pickup or home delivery. But the expansion of alcohol to-go laws has placed a heavy burden on understaffed alcohol enforcement agencies, which have been hard-pressed to prevent underage drinking.

Before the changes, agents had to make sure servers and bartenders were properly trained, checking photo IDs and not serving intoxicated patrons.

Now, agents also must check whether restaurants and bars are placing cocktails to-go in the proper container with the correct labeling. They have to make sure food is being ordered with alcoholic beverages, as most states require. And they need to monitor whether drivers are checking IDs when they deliver orders, so alcohol isn’t getting into the hands of those under 21.

Sometimes, it does.

Last year in Virginia, for example, agents conducted a series of decoy operations: They ordered alcohol to be delivered to underage buyers, who presented an ID showing their age to be under 21.

Of 52 decoy operations completed, 32 underage buyers ended up with the alcohol, mostly from restaurants but also from grocery or convenience stores. In most cases, the driver didn’t ask for an ID at all. In others, the driver requested an ID but made the sale anyway.

“The noncompliance rate was extremely high,” said Chris Curtis, deputy secretary of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. He said the typical noncompliance rate for onsite retail sales is closer to 10 percent.

In late April 2020, the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control launched the first of nearly a dozen decoy delivery operations, in which underage youths supervised by officers ordered alcohol online or over the phone.

If the driver asked their age, they showed their real ID and answered truthfully, said John Carr, the department’s spokesperson.

Seventy-nine percent of delivery drivers gave alcohol to the underage decoys, according to Carr. During a second operation in early May 2020, there was a 53% violation rate.

Initially, agents handed out educational warnings. Soon after, they issued criminal citations to delivery drivers, who could face fines of $250 to $1,000 for selling alcohol to a minor, Carr said.

Department staffers held virtual meetings with food delivery companies, encouraging training for drivers, and warned liquor licensees they could face a fine or suspension.

Between May 2020 and late February 2022, officers issued 282 citations to delivery drivers, according to Carr. While the percentage of citations dropped considerably over time, there still was a 20% violation rate in February.

A new California law that extends cocktails to-go through 2026 no longer allows deliveries. Customers must pick up the order inside the premises after showing a photo ID. Beer and wine, however, still can be delivered, as was the case before the pandemic.

But the decoy delivery program is here to stay, Carr said. “It’s now part of our normal enforcement.”

Permanent changes

While some health care advocates oppose cocktails to-go and home delivery, saying it makes alcohol more easily available and could lead to increased substance use disorder and underage drinking, the changes have gotten bipartisan support in many state legislatures.

Since the start of the pandemic, at least 32 states and the District of Columbia have taken legislative action to allow restaurants and bars to sell cocktails to-go, according to the Distilled Spirits Council, an industry trade group. Eighteen states and the District of Columbia have made those changes permanent, and 14 others have extended temporary measures.

New Jersey and Pennsylvania are considering bills to make cocktails to-go permanent.

At least 11 states allow third-party delivery services such as DoorDash and Uber Eats to bring cocktails to people 21 and over at home along with their food order. Some other states let them deliver just beer and wine.

With those changes come more responsibilities, not just for restaurants and delivery companies, but also for enforcement agencies.

“This is an evolving situation,” said Brandy Nannini, a senior vice president at Responsibility.org, a Virginia-based nonprofit funded by distillers that aims to eliminate underage drinking and impaired driving. “It’s important, as we see these new practices allowed, that people get it right. Maybe we’re not there yet. But we’re trying to get there.”

The National Liquor Law Enforcement Association, which represents agencies across the U.S., recommends that they conduct quarterly, random compliance checks. It also wants servers, bartenders and delivery drivers trained in both state and local alcohol policies and how to properly check IDs.

And the group wants more funding for alcohol law enforcement agencies, many of which already are overburdened. A survey of 18 states published by the group in December 2020 found an average of one agent for every 207 alcohol outlets.

Training for delivery drivers

Cocktails to-go legal requirements and policies vary from state to state and sometimes from county to county. Typically, they require food to be ordered along with the mixed drink, which needs to be in a tamper-proof container. Many cap the number of cocktails per meal.

But unlike patrons ordering drinks in person at brick-and-mortar businesses, home delivery often is ordered online. Officials say that’s why it’s important for restaurants and delivery services to know who is placing the order and receiving it.

“The main objective is to make sure alcohol does not get into the hands of minors or those who are visibly intoxicated, which could cause harm, such as DUIs and domestic violence,” said Carrie Christofes, executive director of the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association.

In Texas, the alcoholic beverage commission has created an online course for third-party delivery drivers who bring alcoholic beverages to consumers.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority cited its decoy operations in an October report, which concluded that delivery providers need to be held responsible for verifying ID and age when delivering alcohol.

The report recommended regular compliance checks and training for servers and delivery drivers as well as measures included in a bill Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed into law last month. The law extends cocktails to-go until July 2024 and requires third-party delivery companies to be licensed. Drivers also must go through state-approved education about delivering alcoholic beverages, and the state agency must collect data about how the program is working.

Curtis of the Virginia agency said delivery companies will have to pay a license fee that would cover any additional costs incurred by his agency. They also will be subject to a fine if their drivers illegally deliver alcohol to people underage.

Some delivery companies say they are taking these issues seriously.

DoorDash offers guidance for drivers and a course on responsible alcohol deliveries, and, if the state requires its own, they must complete that, company spokesperson Campbell Millum said in an email. Customers who order alcohol must first upload an image of a government-issued ID, which delivery drivers then have to verify before they hand over alcohol. They also need to determine whether someone appears intoxicated.

Uber Eats also gives drivers information about how to deliver alcohol properly, an Uber spokesperson said in an email. Customers who order from the site must show the driver a valid ID. Drivers are alerted when the order includes alcohol and use technology that scans the ID. If the customer is underage, intoxicated or not at home, the app routes the driver back to the merchant and the person is paid, using the usual fare structure.

But it’s not just deliveries that need to be monitored, officials say.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, outside of Washington, D.C., the alcohol beverage agency conducted a curbside pickup “mystery shopper” initiative in the fall of 2020. Participants were 21 or older, but looked much younger, said Kathie Durbin, director of Montgomery County Alcohol Beverage Services.

The county found that 55% of restaurants did not check curbside mystery shoppers’ IDs and that only 15% told them that an ID would be needed when they picked up an order.

“People were not checking properly. It gave us an opportunity to educate them more,” Durbin said, noting that the county then launched a series of campaigns to alert businesses about what they need to do.

Nannini, of Responsibility.org, said changes in alcohol to-go laws have been a learning experience for businesses and government agencies.

“There were some bumps in the road at the beginning of the pandemic. Today, compliance is much better,” she said. “But the flip side of this is that fake IDs are getting more and more sophisticated. You can buy a really good one online now.”

Jenni Bergal is a veteran journalist who covers transportation, infrastructure, and cybersecurity for Stateline, where this story originally appeared . It is republished under a Creative Commons license. Stateline is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news service that is an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts.

The post To-go cocktails make it harder to enforce underage drinking laws appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 1

Related
Augusta Free Press

A look at the current state of homelessness in Virginia

Over half a million people in the U.S. are currently experiencing homelessness. That means they are living in a place not meant for habitation, such as the side of the street or an abandoned building, or they are in temporary or transitional housing. While Virginia has far fewer homeless people...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Richmond, VA
Food & Drinks
State
California State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Maryland State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
wvtf.org

Higher car prices have Virginia localities weighing tax options

Local governments across Virginia are trying to figure out how to handle the rising value of used cars. What they decide will influence how much tax you pay. The value of used cars typically goes down year after year. But this year something different is happening. The value of all those automobiles driving around Virginia streets is actually going up – 20% or even 30% in some cases.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

World record fallfish caught from Virginia’s Cowpasture River

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There is a new world record fallfish and it was caught in Virginia. It weighed three pounds nine-and-a-half ounces, which ties with the previous International Game Fish Association All-Tackle record. The fish was caught in the Cowpasture River on Friday, May 6 by Richmond angler Josh Dolin. Dolin caught the record […]
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia senator involved in skill-game suit invokes special session to delay hearing

Virginia Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, invoked his duties as a sitting lawmaker to request a delay in a high-profile lawsuit challenging the state’s ban on slots-like skill games, a move that appears to have bought his client valuable time to continue operating machines the General Assembly has tried to outlaw. Though a judicial order granting […] The post Virginia senator involved in skill-game suit invokes special session to delay hearing appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Alcohol Law#California Law#To Go#Food Drink#Mellow Mushroom
fox5dc.com

EXCLUSIVE: Narcotic sniffing dogs in Virginia get new purpose

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Several Virginia counties are giving their narcotic sniffing dogs a new job, now that they can no longer be used for seeking out marijuana. When marijuana became legal in the Commonwealth in 2021, it led to police departments no longer being able to use their narcotic-sniffing dogs for that purpose. So now, some of those dogs are being given a new job that will help keep communities safe.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin’s ‘almighty creator’ rhetoric in new diversity training offends some state employees

A new diversity training Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration enacted includes two references to a “creator,” religious language that struck several workers who saw it as inappropriate for inclusion in training material that’s mandatory for new state government employees. The Youngkin administration created the “Working Together for Virginia” video as its own attempt to comply with […] The post Youngkin’s ‘almighty creator’ rhetoric in new diversity training offends some state employees appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jamaican Taste is the place to go if you're looking for some of the most delicious Jamaican food in town. They serve up curry chicken, jerk chicken, island fried chicken, and brown stew daily, so you know it's always fresh and ready to be gobbled up. The friendly staff will make sure you have everything you need to enjoy your meal, from extra napkins and plates to keep your drinks full. The restaurant is clean, cozy, and has a great atmosphere for enjoying a meal with friends or family. Make sure to check out Jamaican Taste next time you're looking for some delicious food that reminds you of home.
WDBJ7.com

Southwest Virginia residents continue to feel impacts of inflation

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The parking lot of the Roanoke Sam’s Club was filled with cars Wednesday, some drivers grabbing groceries and others filling up on gas. But whether it’s at the pump or inside the store, something that remains on residents’ minds is the impact of higher prices.
ROANOKE, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Let’s Go Glamping!

“I’m indoorsy,” a friend once quipped—and he’s not alone. For every person willing to rough it in the name of communing with Mother Nature, there’s a 40-year-old for whom sleeping on the ground is no longer an option, a family member who is deathly afraid of spiders, and a would-be camper who couldn’t assemble a tent to save their life.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Virginia

Virginia is a state with a rich history dating back to the early days of the United States. Visitors can learn about the founding of the country at Jamestown, or see where some of the most important battles of the Civil War were fought. In addition to its historical significance, Virginia also offers a variety of outdoor activities, making it a great destination for nature lovers.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy