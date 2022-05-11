ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska's Outgoing Governor Correctly Predicts How Trump's Candidate Lost

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Governor Pete Ricketts won his proxy battle against the former president in Tuesday's primary after his candidate beat out...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 85

Gameface 101
15h ago

I heard that Donald was throwing a Halloween 🎃 party for his supporters, & they'll be a prize on the line for whoever can bobb for the most 🍎 🍏 in boiling hot water. Do you think they'll do it?

Reply(2)
22
wayne stewart
1d ago

I guess the didn't want a sexual predator for a leader

Reply(24)
63
MAGA TEARS ?
13h ago

America is getting tired of the MAGA noise and Nebraska is the weather bell 💯

Reply
21
Related
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Nebraska State
MSNBC

Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

New texts revealed in the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection show militia leaders trying to connect with former Trump doctor and Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson. Meanwhile, Trump’s former lawyer is hiding more than 37,000 pages of Trump-related emails from the Jan. 6 committee, asserting attorney-client privilege. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest in the investigation.April 19, 2022.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Julie Slama
Person
Brett Lindstrom
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Republican party votes to REMOVE Trump's ex-State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus from the Tennessee primary ballot because she only just moved to the state

A Trump-backed congressional candidate in Tennessee's primary race was booted from the ballot after the local GOP voted to remove her because she had only just moved to the state. Morgan Ortagus served as the State Department Spokesperson under former President Donald Trump and is currently a Navy Reserves officer....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Nebraska#Republican#The Associated Press#Khgi Tv#Gop
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
932K+
Followers
92K+
Post
826M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy