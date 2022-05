OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha area could see a record-high temperature as Wednesday brings summer heat and humidity, along with the potential for isolated storms. Storms could move into the area from the south around 2 p.m. as temperatures in Omaha climb into the 90s. The record-high for May 11 is 93 degrees. Any storms to develop are expected to quickly move north and be out of the metro before your evening commute.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO