100 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World 2022: Full List

Click here to read the full article. All it took for Lydia Murphy-Stephans to start trying to solve one of the greatest problems confronting the sports industry was a plate of hot wings. While watching an NBA Finals game in 2018, she left her living room to get the snacks ready in the kitchen—and set about a task that she felt should have been a lot simpler: trying to stream the match on her iPad. “The game was on ABC, so I clicked on the ABC app and it was black. So I went to Google to the search for ‘Watch NBA Finals.’ My...

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO