ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

100 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World 2022: Full List

By Lev Akabas and Kurt Badenhausen
Sportico
Sportico
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03XXEy_0fZtYfAN00

Click here to read the full article.

The top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world include players from 10 sports and 24 countries. They earned $4.46 billion in total income, including $3.24 billion in salary and prize money, as well as $1.23 billion off the field or court from endorsements, licensing, memorabilia and appearances over the last 12 months, based on Sportico estimates. LeBron James leads the men, while Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid woman.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Osaka Leaves IMG to Launch Evolve Agency with Agent Duguid

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Osaka has been breaking barriers since she burst on the national radar with her 2018 U.S. Open title over Serena Williams. She was the first Japanese tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles event and later the first Asian player to hold the top ranking. In 2020, she used her platform to bring attention to racial inequality and police brutality, and spent much of 2021 discussing mental health. Another breakthrough: Osaka has left IMG to launch her own sports agency, Evolve, which will be stylized as EVOLVE. “I’ve spent my career doing things my way,...
TENNIS
Sportico

Arctos Closes Investment Into Elevate Sports Ventures

Click here to read the full article. Arctos Sports Partners has closed its investment into global consulting firm Elevate Sports Ventures, the latest addition to a rapidly growing portfolio of sports teams and other related businesses. Arctos, which has raised at least $5 billion to deploy across the industry, will join current Elevate partners Oak View Group, the San Francisco 49ers, Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), the parent company of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils. It’s unclear how much Arctos is investing, or how the deal values Elevate. Sportico first reported on the talks back...
MLS
Sportico

SportsBubble’s New App Helps Fans Navigate Maze of Games

Click here to read the full article. All it took for Lydia Murphy-Stephans to start trying to solve one of the greatest problems confronting the sports industry was a plate of hot wings. While watching an NBA Finals game in 2018, she left her living room to get the snacks ready in the kitchen—and set about a task that she felt should have been a lot simpler: trying to stream the match on her iPad. “The game was on ABC, so I clicked on the ABC app and it was black. So I went to Google to the search for ‘Watch NBA Finals.’ My...
NFL
Sportico

Alston Lawyer Kessler Welcomes NCAA NIL Police Into House

Click here to read the full article. Jeffrey Kessler, a lead attorney for athletes in House v. NCAA and arguably the nation’s top sports litigator, says he is “happily monitoring” the situation surrounding the NCAA’s announcement Monday that its Division I Board of Directors had passed specific guidelines aimed at adding enforcement teeth to its nearly year-old interim NIL policy. “Frankly, I think a lot of this will be talk and very little action, precisely because they know what will happen,” said Kessler. Late Monday, the NCAA announced it was adopting, effective immediately, a working group’s recommendations for cracking down on booster-funded...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Sportico

Jordan Brand Appoints Aflac’s Shannon Watkins as CMO

Click here to read the full article. After a lengthy search process, Shannon Watkins has been named the new chief marketing officer for Jordan Brand. The former chief brand and marketing officer at Aflac Inc. will begin her term on May 16. The move to the Nike subsidiary makes Watkins one of the nation’s most powerful black women in sports marketing. Watkins, who joined Aflac in 2018, was instrumental in the insurance company’s partnership with ESPN’s College Gameday while renewing the focus on Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Watkins replaces Sean Tresvant, who is now the global chief brand officer at...
MLB
Sportico

Sage Steele’s ESPN Lawsuit Tests Free Speech Protection Limits, CT Law

Click here to read the full article. While private employers can normally demote, suspend or even terminate employees for expressing viewpoints that violate company policy or employment contracts, ESPN anchor Sage Steele maintains her network exceeded its legal authority in regulating her speech. Steele on Thursday sued ESPN Productions Inc. and its parent, Walt Disney Company, for what she portrays as violations of both Connecticut law and her contract and for intentionally and negligently inflicting emotional distress. In a complaint filed in a Connecticut Superior Court, Steele argues ESPN broke the law by effectively demoting her in the aftermath of her...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Sportico

Bally Sports+ Aims for June Streaming Debut Aided by $635M Loan

Click here to read the full article. In advance of the soft launch of its direct-to-consumer service, Diamond Sports Group on Wednesday took the wraps off its pricing plan and brand strategy while introducing a new board of managers chaired by former Fox Sports president and COO Randy Freer. Speaking to investors during the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Sinclair Broadcasting Group CEO Chris Ripley revealed that the new Bally Sports DTC platform will carry the inevitable “+” suffix and be available to subscribers at a rate of $188.99 per year, or for a monthly fee of $19.99. The latter figure is...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#King James#Sportico Com Sporticast#Launch Evolve Agency
Sportico

NIL Money Disrupts Everything We Thought We Knew About College Sports

Click here to read the full article. Today’s guest columnist is Rick Burton of Syracuse University. As the NCAA spring sports calendar enters the last month of championships (lacrosse, track and field, softball, baseball, golf, others), I found myself wondering if the Earth would soon spin off its axis. After all, the NCAA’s decision not to fight state laws involving name, image, and likeness (NIL) left some pundits worrying NIL would change North American lives forever (notwithstanding the association’s decision this week to revisit its stance on the issue). Against all odds, though, the first full calendar year of NIL privileges have brought...
SYRACUSE, NY
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy