100 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World 2022: Full List
The top 100 highest-paid athletes in the world include players from 10 sports and 24 countries. They earned $4.46 billion in total income, including $3.24 billion in salary and prize money, as well as $1.23 billion off the field or court from endorsements, licensing, memorabilia and appearances over the last 12 months, based on Sportico estimates. LeBron James leads the men, while Naomi Osaka is the highest-paid woman.More from Sportico.com
