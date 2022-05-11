ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Difference Maker: Chicagoan Borys Potapenko is training volunteer fighters in Ukraine

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sasyq_0fZtWCGU00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Difference Makers are typically found spreading the love around Chicago, but this week, Borys Potapenko with spotty reception speaking to WBBM by phone is spreading Chicago area love throughout the embattled cities of Ukraine including donated bulletproof vests and helmets.

Potapenko with the UCCA Illinois Branch is in Ukraine embedded with the 112 th battalion of the territorial defense. Everything he is doing now is regulated by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

"We're training volunteer fighters. Once their training is done, then they are assigned to different units, special operations, guard duty or going into the field and frontline fighters," Potapenko said.

He said Mykolaiv is now experiencing Russian bombardment day and night.

"That's why we make sure every single one of our boys and girls going over to Mykolaiv is fully outfitted and that's all done by donations," he said. "That's not being provided by the Ukrainian military, so this type of help is so critically important. It really saves lives."

Potapenko has been in Ukraine for just over a month now as he and his newly trained territorial defense recruits head to the frontlines of Mykolaiv where there is no running water, no gasoline and 100 thousand civilians still remain.

He said it’s the body armor donated in Chicago making its way to Ukraine for him to distribute that is a true difference maker.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

Texas governor under fire after calling feds ‘reckless’ for giving migrant babies formula amid U.S. shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Rep. Bobby Rush, Sen. Tammy Duckworth reintroduce gun licensing act named for Blair Holt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A push to fight violence in Chicago has been renewed – with a new bill named after a well-known victim of gun violence named Blair Holt. U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Illinois) has reintroduced the Blair Holt Firearm Licensing Act. Holt was an honor student at Percy L. Julian High School, 10330 S. Elizabeth St., when he died trying to protect a classmate as a purported gang member opened fire on a crowded CTA bus who was allegedly trying to shoot a rival on May 10, 2007. Witnesses said Blair pushed a female classmate down in her seat, shielding her from the bullets from the gunman's .40 caliber pistol. Holt's mother, Annette Nance-Holt, was appointed commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department last year. The Blair Holt Firearm Licensing Act would establish a federal record of gun sales and universal background checks. Rush has introduced the legislation five times since 2007, but it has never passed.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Cases Jump, COVID Pill Treatment Questions

Coronavirus cases in Illinois are continuing an upward trend as officials say they expect things to climb even higher. Plus, new questions surround Pfizer's anti-COVID pill treatment. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Illinois COVID Stats: Cases Up Nearly 30% in Last Week,...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Stories: The Armory

As the carvings over the main entrance say, the state built the armory for the 124th Field Artillery of the Illinois National Guard, which fought in World War I as part of the 33rd Infantry Division. In the 1920s, many of the men serving in the 124th were veterans. They...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Chicagoan#Difference Makers#Russian#Ukrainian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Russia
CBS Chicago

Sources: FBI searches home of Riverdale Mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI searched the home of Riverdale Mayor Lawrence Jackson on Tuesday, CBS 2 has learned. A spokeswoman confirmed the FBI had "engaged in court-authorized law enforcement activity" in the south suburb on Tuesday, but had no further information. A source tells CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov the search may be related to work the mayor is doing on his home.  But we have yet to confirm that information. Further details were not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

James Massey sentenced to 15 months in prison for inciting riot

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A judge on Monday sentenced a Chicago man to 15 months in prison for inciting a riot and encouraging people to loot downtown.James Massey pleaded guilty to posting Facebook messages and videos telling people to meet up to head downtown on Aug. 10, 2020. He was also ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution, with no interest.  Massey was charged in May 2021 in U.S. District Court with using a facility of interstate commerce to incite a riot.Prosecutors said on Sunday Aug. 9, 2020, Massey posed Facebook messages and videos calling for people to travel downtown to loot and commit property...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy