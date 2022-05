BLOOMINGTON – Trixie Johnson and Lillie Frichtl going to have company this time around in the IHSA’s state meet. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda athletes are two of five state qualifiers who qualified to compete in next weekend’s IHSA Class 1A state meet, which will be held May 19-21 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Last year, Trixie Johnson and Frichtl were the only two PBL qualifiers for the 2A state meet.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO