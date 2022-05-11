ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

‘Strong sense of equality and justice’: Anjika Pai wins 2022 University Medal

By Tarunika Kapoor
Daily Californian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUC Berkeley graduating senior Anjika Pai was chosen as the 2022 University Medal winner, the highest honor for a graduating senior. An environmental sciences major and music minor with a 4.0 GPA, Pai is originally from Jamison, Pennsylvania, according to a campus press release. While at UC Berkeley, Pai’s numerous achievements...

www.dailycal.org

