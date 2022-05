The news came out just a couple of hours ago that the Casey White manhunt is over. Casey and his accomplice Vicky are in custody. Casey was awaiting trial on a capital murder charge when he was smuggled out by the former jailer. Now, the man who tipped off the U.S. Marshals and other officials has spoken out about what he saw and how it came to happen.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO