Alameda County, CA

Bike to the Moon Week launches fitness, sustainability for BUSD schools

By Lily Button
Daily Californian
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents, families and faculty of Alameda County school districts are gearing up to collectively travel 286,900 miles this week, their goal of reaching the distance to the moon using alternative modes of transportation. The Alameda County Safe Routes to Schools Program, or SR2S Program, launched Bike to the Moon...

