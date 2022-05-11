ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Costco members lose access to a benefit after program ends

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6z8R_0fZtL0VY00

(NEXSTAR) – One of the varied perks and services Costco members enjoy went away at the beginning of this month – the Mortgage Program.

As of May 1, shoppers are no longer able to add a mortgage application to their Costco list after the warehouse club announced the program’s closure.

“Members with questions regarding their current mortgage application and loan should contact the lender they have been working with,” a notice on Costco’s site reads. “Please see the list of lenders and phone numbers where they can be reached.”

Your old VHS tapes might be worth a small fortune

While the big-box store might be synonymous with pallets of toilet paper, cheap gas and vats of mayonnaise – the store offers a host of services not found in grocery stores, such as identity protection, travel planning, RV sales, auto & home insurance and more.

Up until the beginning of May, mortgages were among those services. Costco was affiliated with lenders Box Home Loans, CrossCountry Mortgage, Lending.com, Mutual of Omaha Mortgage, NASB, NBKC Bank, Real Genius and Strong Home Mortgage.

According to Nerdwallet, Costco didn’t actually handle the loans . The program acted like a lending marketplace that allowed prospective homeowners to choose their lender, and offered discounted loan origination fees to members.

Nexstar reached out to Costco about the end of the Mortgage Program but did not get a reply before publishing time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Business
news3lv.com

Students sell school-grown vegetables at Henderson farmers' market

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Students got a chance to show off some of their hard work at a farmers' market in Henderson on Thursday. Kids from elementary schools sold fruit and vegetables grown from their schools' hydroponic gardens to people at the Water Street Plaza downtown. MORE ON NEWS...
HENDERSON, NV
WDBO

Las Vegas hotel-casino surprises employees with $5,000 bonuses

LAS VEGAS — Surprise!. Employees of a Las Vegas hotel and casino cheered Wednesday when they learned each worker would receive a $5,000 bonus, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas’ president and CEO, Bill McBeath, made the announcement Wednesday during a company event at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warehouse Club#Home Insurance#Nexstar#Box Home Loans#Crosscountry Mortgage#Lending Com#Omaha Mortgage#Nbkc Bank#Real Genius#Nexstar Media
nevadabusiness.com

Touchstone Living Breaks Ground On Independence Offering Attainable Homes For First-Time Homebuyers

LAS VEGAS – Touchstone Living today announced its newest community, Independence, providing first-time homebuyers an affordable and attainable path to homeownership. Located on a former golf course, the 162-acre site will include 1,600 new townhomes offering two to four bedrooms and starting in the $200’s – far below the current median price of a home and among the most affordable in Southern Nevada. Independence was chosen as the name of the community to signify a buyer’s freedom from renting.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Mortgages
NewsBreak
Costco
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Korean Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. If you want to start with some yummy appetizers but don’t know which to choose, the friendly and helpful staff are always willing to recommend their favorites. All the appetizers and entrees are delicious, so you really can’t go wrong. Their meats are terrific and the sides are just as tasty. The welcoming environment is clean and modern, comforting to every customer.
HENDERSON, NV
PLANetizen

Report: Nevada Housing Shortage Worst in the Nation

“According to an annual report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) published in April, the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise area had 13 affordable housing units available for every 100 extremely low-income household renters who needed them.” Nevada, with 18 affordable units for every 100 low-income renters, has the “most severe” affordable housing shortage in the country, reports Shannon Miller in Las Vegas Weekly. “That’s a shortage of 79,835 affordable and available rental homes for extremely low-income renters across the Silver State, according to the report.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Henderson Chamber of Commerce Promotes Events Manager

Continuing its history of fostering internal talent, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the recent promotion of Lindsey Bengtson to events manager. Since joining the chamber in the spring of 2021 as events coordinator, Bengtson has managed and facilitated the organization’s signature events. “We could not...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy