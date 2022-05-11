ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsville, NY

What’s All The Buzz in Wellsville? Cops Help to Remove Large Nuisance Behive

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WELLSVILLE – If you’re wondering what all the buzz was about in front of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Related
wrfalp.com

Three Charged with Illegal Dumping on Pratt Avenue

Three people have been arrested for dumping garbage in the city of Jamestown. Jamestown Police report that there has been an ongoing issue of illegal dumping in the Pratt Avenue area where garbage and other household items have been thrown on the side of the ride. Police say a surveillance...
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Olean Police investigate theft of hundreds of items from over a hundred antique fire trucks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Olean Police are investigating an unusual theft of hundreds of items they say were taken over the past two months. Some of the items taken include brass bells, fire hose nozzles and fire hose caps, which were stolen from over a hundred antique fire trucks. The items were stolen from where the trucks were stored at the former Dal-Tile plant on East State Street.
OLEAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellsville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wellsville, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hive#Nuisance#U S Post Office#The U S Post Office#The Post Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
chautauquatoday.com

Several Departments Respond to House Fire in Dayton

Firefighters from several departments in three counties were called out to a fire that destroyed a house Wednesday evening in the Town of Dayton. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says the blaze was reported on Bentley Road at about 6:00 PM. Four fire departments from Chautauqua County -- Cherry Creek, Forestville, Sunset Bay and Irving -- were reported to be at the scene. Other departments on scene included Dayton, Leon, Gowanda, Conewango, Perrysburg, Randolph, Versailles, Cattaraugus, Collins, Lawtons, Seneca Nation EMS, and Hamburg. The Gowanda Fire Department reports that multiple structures were fully involved on arrival, and they were met with a wall of fire from high swamp grass burning towards the road. Fire crews had to extinguish the tall grass and brush fire before they could enter the driveway. Crews had to do extensive overhaul to extinguish the fire.
DAYTON, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

90K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy