ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Shall we give the Russian model a whirl?

By David Holahan
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUmSn_0fZtHISD00

Democracy is so darn messy and slow. Plus, members of the other party are the devil’s spawn, or so some would have us believe.

There are people in this country who wish things could be done easier and quicker, like, you know, making the trains run on time. They think America would be better off if their party were in charge all the time—and if everyone watched the same network news station that they watched exclusively.

And atop that one triumphant party would be a strongman or strongwoman to get things done, just like the CEO of some giant company can.

Many think that the Supreme Court should be packed with conservatives and Catholics—wait, it already is: six of the nine justices are Catholic and six lean decidedly to the right of center.

Imagine if six of the Supreme Court justices were Muslims or Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Some Americans believe that their candidates simply can’t lose. Why would God let that happen, and we all know that God helps those who help themselves.

Yes, some people think what America needs is a strongman or woman. With one person in charge, all that “America’s almighty CEO” would have to do is snap her fingers—and, abracadabra, our nation could invade another country for no apparent reason, and to the detriment of all concerned.

Watch your step, Canada, with your contagious socialized medicine for all!

Our uber-decisive person could do any fool thing. No one would dare tell our omnipotent leader that she had it wrong. It wouldn’t be safe, or good for business.

That’s the Russian model and there are people hereabouts who want to adopt it.

When a Russian oligarch dared to criticize his nation’s invasion of Ukraine, he was forced to sell his shares in a bank at a steep discount.

Indeed, the Russian approach is already being tried here. Take Florida, where the Disney Empire had the audacity to express an opinion that differed from that of the governor of that state who desperately wants to be your next president.

A la Vladimir Putin squashing oligarchs like bed bugs, said governor (his first name rhymes with Don) set about marshaling the power of the state to punish Walt’s Magic Kingdom. Imagine that, disagreeing with infallible Ron the presidential candidate.

Ron’s role model did likewise when he was in the White House. Our previous president used the bully pulpit to bully dozens of companies and individuals, from Amazon and Nordstrom to former members of his own administration who had the audacity to disagree with him.

Yes, my fellow Americans, we are playing Russian roulette with our democracy. Ben Franklin frankly worried that we might some day.

Too many of us think we know it all, and believe that people who disagree with us have it all wrong—and that these people may require some good old-fashioned re-education to boot.

Look what inflexible ideology and one-person rule did for the Soviet Union and is now doing for Russia.

Take a good look.

David Holahan lives in East Haddam.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
The US Sun

Putin would need to send in 600,000 troops and may be forced to launch nuke to defeat Ukraine, warns ex-NATO commander

VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian#The Supreme Court#Catholics#Muslims#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

Why the Russian People Go Along With Putin’s War

In the early days of the war on Ukraine, tens of thousands of Russians protested an invasion launched in their name. This was encouraging. Americans could content themselves with the possibility that Russian citizens might take matters into their own hands, challenging and weakening their president, Vladimir Putin. In recent weeks, however, such protests have become rare. This is in no small part due to the criminalization of opposition; publicly contesting the Kremlin’s war propaganda carries prison terms of up to 15 years. But fear is only a piece of the story. Russians also appear to be rallying behind their president, raising the question of whether ordinary citizens are partly to blame for their regime—and perhaps even morally culpable.
PROTESTS
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
745K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy