Surely by now you've heard the ubiquitous statistic that looms over all Game 7s: The home team wins 80 percent of the time. That's fairly distressing for the Dallas Mavericks, because in their second-round series against the Phoenix Suns, home team has won 100 percent of the contests played thus far. The Suns took the first two at home. Dallas roared back to tie the series at two. Each team won the next battle on their own floor.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO