After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cherokee Indian Fair will be back in action this year, but it will be in a different location. After being advised by tribal officials earlier in the day of safety concerns at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds, the Cherokee Indian Fair Committee voted unanimously on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 11 to hold this year’s Fair, scheduled for Oct. 4-8, at the site of the old Cherokee Elementary School.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO