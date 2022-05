Asheville Parks & Recreation’s popular Movies in the Park series begins its 2022 season with a showing of Encanto on Friday, May 13. Community members are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and snacks to the free viewing, which begins at dusk. Prior to the screening, the Rec n Roll Play Zone opens at 7 p.m. with games, giveaways, and other activities for kids and teens. Additional movies are scheduled for the second Friday of the month throughout the summer.

