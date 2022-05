Over 35 arts nonprofit organizations in Buncombe County received funding totaling $75,500 through the Grassroots Arts Program (GAP) from the Asheville Area Arts Council. This year’s grant is made possible by the Grassroots Arts Program of North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, and a $50,000 COVID Recovery grant from Buncombe County. Awards focused on operating support for organizations significantly impacted the pandemic, with most funding being allocated to support jobs. The Asheville Area Arts Council has been administering this grant to arts organizations across Buncombe County for over 40 years.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO