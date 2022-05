New York officials likely saved a man's life. Officials say the man overdosed and crashed his car in the Hudson Valley. He was found unconscious and foaming at the mouth. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Among the new items was a driver in the Hudson Valley who overdosed while driving on Cinco de Mayo in Orange County.

NEWBURGH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO