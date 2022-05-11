ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Says it Would Need to Reduce Game Budgets to Rival Xbox Game Pass

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation believes it would need to reduce the quality and budgets in order to release AAA exclusives on its tiered PlayStation Plus service. Xbox Game Pass has been a major game-changer for the industry in recent years. The subscription service gives players access to hundreds of games at no extra cost...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Is Adding Two of 2021's Most Controversial Games

2021's most controversial game is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate next week, and joining it is apparently going to be another one of 2021's most controversial games. More specifically, new leaks have revealed that come May 5, which is next Thursday, both Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 could be added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate via EA Play, which means if you're a standard Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you will not have access to these games, but according to those that have played these games, you're not missing out on much.
FIFA
SVG

This Xbox Outage Was As Bad As Everyone Is Saying

Xbox Live had a rough go of it over the weekend, with reports of outages covering an almost 36 hours period. Anyone familiar with modern consoles and video games will know that services occasionally have unplanned outages, and while fans are usually still upset, these outages don't last too long. Unfortunately for Xbox, issues started on Friday evening, with players reporting that they could not play any of their digital games, and were receiving messages that the person who bought the game needed to sign in. There were signs of resolution early Saturday, but the service quickly had issues again, resulting in the outage lasting until Sunday. This resulted in a bunch of Xbox owners being unable to play any games on their consoles over the weekend, which brought up some issues with always-online consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

How to control your PS5 from the PS4

Just upgraded to a PS5? You might think twice before selling your PS4 since it can double as a PS5. Using PS Remote Play, you can connect your PS5 console to stream to your PS4, meaning you can play the next-gen games on Sony’s last-generation system. If you’re not ready to part with the PS4, it’s a great way to pause your PS5 games in one room and pick them up in the next or play online multiplayer with friends under the same roof. Here’s how to control your PS5 from a PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
itechpost.com

How To Stream Video Games From Your Nintendo Switch to Twitch

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best handheld consoles of this generation. Its excellent variety of available games and smartly designed controls make it easy to use and widely popular as it means you can always get console-quality graphics when you game on the go or at home. However,...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

It Took 25 Years And $10,000 To Fix GoldenEye

"GoldenEye 007" came out back in 1997. It was one of the most popular titles on the N64 at the time of its release and is still considered one of the most influential shooters in gaming history. Franchises like "Halo" and "Call of Duty" can all trace their roots back to the free-exploration-based movement that was established in the Pierce Brosnan Bond game. This opened the floor for players to navigate the game stealthily and hunt for hidden secrets. The single-player campaign had plenty to keep fans engaged as Bond attempted to thwart a criminal syndicate from using a satellite to melt down the world's financial centers. It was just the right amount of camp, blended with challenging level design and plenty of action.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

3 reasons you should buy this gaming PC while it’s $700

If you aren’t a big fan of building your own PC, a pre-built PC can be a great alternative, especially something like the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop. Not only does it come from a brand name so you know it’s a quality build but it already has all the basic gear inside of it, leaving you with some small decisions you can make for upgrades here or there. Let’s take a look at the HP Pavilion, what’s inside of it, and what type of games and gamer it’s good for.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

6 Game Boy Advance games that should head to Switch Online

As a console that can be taken with you on the go, it makes sense that players have been asking Nintendo to bring Game Boy Advance games to the Switch for so long. Thanks to a new slew of rumors (along with the launch of Nintendo’s Expansion Pack online service), that fervor has ramped up once again. This time around, the rumor comes from Twitter user trashbandatcoot, who shared screenshots of a leaked, supposed Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Nintendo Console Releasing in 2024, Says Analyst

There have been rumors of the next Nintendo console being on the horizon. Many of these rumors have suggested this console will be a direct successor to the Nintendo Switch, but if you know Nintendo, you'll know they rarely take the predictable route, which the Nintendo Switch 2 would be. Whatever the next Nintendo console ends up being, it's apparently not going to release anytime soon, or at least that's what one prominent industry analyst is pitching.
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Bethesda’s next two big games, Starfield and Redfall, delayed simultaneously

Last year, Microsoft and Bethesda made a surprising announcement: Its upcoming open-world space-exploration game Starfield would launch on November 22, 2022. While the resulting "11-22-22" release date looked nifty at the time, it wasn't meant to be. On Thursday, Bethesda announced via social media that Starfield would be delayed to...
MLB
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Exclusive to China Finally Getting Worldwide Release

In 2019, the Nintendo Switch was released in China alongside a handful of games, including Rabbids Adventure Party. The Ubisoft game has never gotten a release outside of the country, and Switch games produced in China are region-locked, preventing players from importing them the way they can for releases in the UK or Japan. In a surprising move, Ubisoft has announced that the game will finally release in the west next month as Rabbids: Party Legends, and it will appear not only on Nintendo Switch, but also on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Google Stadia!
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Just Added a Cult-Classic PSP Game

Xbox Game Pass just added a new title that those who used to own Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP) handheld might remember. Specifically, that game in question happens to be Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, which first launched all the way back in 2012. While this addition to Xbox Game Pass is a welcome one for those looking to try out this incredibly unique game for themselves, its arrival on the service is made even better when considering that today is also the first time the title has ever come to Xbox platforms in general.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Steam Client Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Steam has released a new client update that provides a number of different fixes and tweaks. Notably, there are a number of Steam Cloud improvements included as well as some minor fixes to performance with the platform's library of apps. The Steam client update is separate and distinct from the Steam Deck update this week, though some of the updates to the client apply to the Steam Deck as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Reggie Fils-Aime Reveals Why Nintendo "Abandoned" F-Zero

Nintendo has a big stable of franchises, but some of them haven't seen a new game in quite some time. Such is the case for F-Zero, Nintendo's futuristic racing franchise. While elements from the series continue to appear in Nintendo Switch games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, there hasn't been a new game since 2004's F-Zero Climax. That game only released in Japan, so fans in North America have been waiting even longer. In a new interview with GamesBeat, former Nintendo of America president Reggie File-Aime was asked about the franchise, and whether it has been truly "abandoned."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to hard reset your Xbox Series X

If you're wondering how to hard reset an Xbox Series X, then you've probably got an issue that's caused your console to crash or freeze, preventing you from using the standard restarting methods. Thankfully, these problems are rare with the Xbox Series X, but they are still very frustrating as they can completely stop your console from functioning until remedial action is taken. We've got everything you need to know about performing an Xbox Series X hard reset, so hopefully you'll be gaming again in no time.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Alan Wake Remastered hits Switch this fall

Developer Remedy Entertainment has announced that Alan Wake Remastered is coming to Switch this fall, but previously planned reveals for Alan Wake 2 this summer have been pushed back. Alan Wake Remastered was confirmed as part of an anniversary video released today. Director Sam Lake says "we'll let you know...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Need for Speed: EA Merges Studios for New Games

Electronic Arts is full speed ahead on the development of new Need for Speed video games, it would seem, as the company has officially merged the development team at Codemasters Cheshire into Criterion Games. The two teams at both locations will be under the Criterion Games studio brand and work together on the future of Need for Speed. The merger of Codemasters Cheshire into Criterion Games follows the completed acquisition of Codemasters by Electronic Arts early last year.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Capcom plans to release “multiple major new titles” in the next year

Capcom has confirmed that it will release “multiple major new titles” by March 31 2023. The news comes as part of the company’s financial results report for the fiscal year that ended March 31 2022. The company has announced plans to release a total of 45 units (aka games) versus the 24 games it released the year before. It is aiming to sell a total of 37 million units with 10million units coming from new games and the others stemming from older titles.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Hulu partners with Xbox to bring PC Gamers free games in a bundle deal

Hulu and Xbox’s offer is a limited-time deal, however — not a new gaming initiative. The companies said this current offer is redeemable until July 23, 2022 and is only valid for PC Game Pass, not Game Pass Ultimate. It also may only be redeemed by Hulu subscribers in the U.S. who are to new Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES

