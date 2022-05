(Pottawattamie Co.) The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chuong Q Thai, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska, at 12:31 this morning for OWI 1st Offense. The Sheriff’s Office responded to a broadcast from Shelby County advising that a vehicle was seen driving south on Highway 59 at a high rate of speed. When in route, the Deputy spotted a red SUV traveling southbound at I-80 that made a U-turn to go back north. After completing the U-turn, the vehicle stopped in the middle of the left lane of traffic for a short time before accelerating at a very high rate. A traffic stop was then initiated.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO