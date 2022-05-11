Boston Red Sox slug their way to win over Atlanta Braves, snap five-game losing streak

Last week the New York Giants exercised their 5th-year option for 2019’s 17th overall pick, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence is now tied to the team until after the 2023 NFL season. He will make $2.3 million for this season and $10.7 million for the next in guaranteed money. Via Giants Wire: “It feels good,” Lawrence said of the news. “It shows they want me around still…and I want to be a New York Giant, so it’s good.” Taking him No.17 overall in the first round, the Giants likely expected more production out of Lawrence early in his career. Through his three-year career has recorded 145 total tackles, 9.5 sacks and 30 QB hits in his career. He hasn’t been stuffing the stat sheet, but his consistency and drive are things any competent team would want to hold on to. Lawrence has yet to miss a game in his career, starting 41 games for the Giants while playing in all 48. List Predicting who will lead Clemson in major statistical categories

