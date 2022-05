KEARNEY — One of the two candidates who fell short in his bid for the Kearney School Board is endorsing three of the top four vote-getters. “At this time, I would like to endorse Drew Blessing, John D. Icenogle and Wendy Kreis for the upcoming general election,” said Will Kirkland in a Wednesday press release in which he conceded his loss.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO