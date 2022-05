A new update out of Bethesda and Bethesda Game Studios is bad news for The Elder Scrolls 6 and its potential release date. Today, Bethesda and Xbox delayed Starfield to 2023 out of its November 2022 release. What does this have to do with The Elder Scrolls 6? Well, both are in development at Bethesda Game Studios, with the majority of the studio working on Starfield. The expectation was that this would change when Starfield was released this year. Now, this shift won't happen until 2023, which is going to impact the release of The Elder Scrolls 6.

