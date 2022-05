Sweden is following Finland in seeking Nato membership following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a historic shift that would end more than 200 years of military non-alignment.Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she expected the application to take no more than a year.“Russia has said that that it will take countermeasures if we join NATO,” she said. “We cannot rule out that Sweden will be exposed to, for instance, disinformation and attempts to intimidate and divide us."Her announcement came after a debate in parliament that showed huge support for joining Nato. Out of Sweden’s eight parties, only two smaller left-leaning parties opposed...

POLITICS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO