H.S. Softball | Alliance advances in Division II tournament, defeating Youngstown East

Alliance set the tone in its first at-bat and never looked back in rolling to a 13-0 win over Youngstown East in a Division II sectional semifinal softball game at Union Title Field on Tuesday.

“It’s awesome [to get a tournament win],” said Alliance (10-6) coach Emily Bates. “It’s great for our program. It’s good for the girls — it’s a good confidence booster because they work so hard.”

The No. 10-seed Aviators (10-6) advance to a home sectional championship matchup with Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin at 5 p.m. Thursday. NDCL advanced with a 6-5 win over Lakeview in nine innings.

“Today was a great team win for us and we’re moving on to Thursday,” added Bates.

“We have a young team, so it’s a learning process,” said East (3-8) coach Alexandra Hines, who has a starting lineup filled with underclassmen. “But we’re getting better every day.”

The Aviators’ offense came out on fire, taking a 3-0 lead after one inning, expanding it to 8-0 after two frames and 13-0 after the third inning.

The Aviators out-hit the Golden Bears, 10-4. Leading the hit parade for Alliance was catcher Cheyanne Hendershot with a double and a single, Megan Hippely with a double, Reese Grisez and Lexi Sedei with two singles each, Nyah Fox with a triple, Cameryn Mullaly with a double and Haylee Bruce with a single.

“We did a good job [hitting],” said Bates. “Megan Hippely has definitely stepped up these last couple games and has really helped us and Cameryn Mullaly always gets us hits and Lexi Sedei came out and did a good job. I could probably name the whole team because they all did a good job.”

“It’s very nice [to get a tournament win], especially since we’re kind of still young and we’re all coming together and I think it’s working out really well,” added Hippely. “My coaches and teammates really help support me. They’ve helped build my confidence so I feel really confident to go out and do things.”

Standout Emma Reese was the winning pitcher, going the first three innings, striking out five Golden Bears while allowing just two hits and walking two. Hippely worked the final two innings and struck out two and had no walks while allowing two hits.

“I know my defense will get the outs for me, so I really don’t need to do much pitching — just throw it in there,” said Hippely.

“It was good for us to get Megan in there, too,” said Bates. “Emma has been pitching all season, so we need to give her a break every once in a while. It was good for Megan to get in there and get some confidence.”

Perry led Youngstown East, which was the 25th seed in the tournament, with two singles.

Alliance came up big in the first inning as Reese and Sedei walked, moved up on a sacrifice and scored on a two-RBI double by Mullaly. Hendershot made it 3-0 with an RBI groundout, scoring Mullaly.

Alliance tacked on five more runs to make it 8-0 in the bottom of the second inning, with the big blows being a triple to right by Fox, an RBI single by Sedei, an RBI double to right by Hippely and two-bagger to right by Hendershot.

The 10-run rule came into play in the bottom of the third when the Aviators produced another five-run offensive outburst. AHS drew four walks in the inning. The Aviators loaded the bases as two baserunners scampered home on wild pitches and Hendershot and Grisez added RBI singles.

“Ohio weather hasn’t been our friend this spring, so it is good for us to finally get to play some games and we’re doing some good things,” said Bates.

With Hippely on to pitch in the fourth inning, she closed out the win by retiring six of the final eight batters she faced, including two by strikeout.

Despite the setback, East’s Hines sees the improvement in her youthful team.

“I’m proud of my girls,” she said. “Today’s game was the lowest number of errors [1] that we’ve had all season, so I’ll take it — it’s a positive.”

This article originally appeared on The Alliance Review: H.S. Softball | Alliance advances in Division II tournament, defeating Youngstown East