KINGSTON – The 13th annual Kingston Clean Sweep took place last Saturday, May 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteer groups and individuals picked up litter along the “Kingston Corridor” from Uptown to Downtown Kingston. Sponsored by the Friends of Historic Kingston and the City of Kingston, with support from many local businesses, organizations, schools, churches, and individual volunteers; the morning was spent picking up litter around the city. Though the day was windy and overcast, volunteers gathered on Cedar Street to meet Bryant “Drew” Andrews, Executive Director of the Kingston Center for Creative Education (CCE).

KINGSTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO