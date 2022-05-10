Groundbreaking ceremony held for new temple in Elko, Nevada

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Local home builder Ryder Homes announces the grand opening of their four new model homes and sales center at Cross Creek, a new community in Carson City, Nevada. Cross Creek features five different floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,900 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. The first phase of new homes are now under construction, and the first homeowners are expected to move-in this May. A public grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 170 Wildcat Peak Drive, Carson City, NV 89701.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO