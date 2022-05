CLEVELAND, Ohio – For the first time in more than two and a half years, a cruise ship docked at the Port of Cleveland, and visitors disembarked to explore the Land. Among them: Jay and Barbara Lindsey, first-time visitors to Cleveland from Fort Worth, Texas, who were looking forward to exploring the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame; Jim and Monica Gohm from Prescott, Arizona, who were taking a tour of Geauga County’s Amish community; and Kathy and Jim Ross, from Tampa, Florida, also headed to the Rock Hall.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO