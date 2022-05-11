Berlin’s GetHenry breaks into last-mile delivery e-bike scene with $17.4M seed

Click here to read the full article. DHL intends to intensify its transition to heavy electric trucks by deploying 44 new electric Volvo trucks on routes in Europe. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalDHL Global Forwarding Decarbonizes 100% of Global LCL Ocean FreightFirst- to Last-Mile Stakeholders on What's Strangling the Supply ChainUSPS Adjusts First-Class Package, Priority Mail ServiceBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO