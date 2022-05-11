ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin’s GetHenry breaks into last-mile delivery e-bike scene with $17.4M seed

By Rebecca Bellan
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetHenry, which supplies e-bike fleets to enterprise customers like Gorillas, Flink and JustEatTakeaway.com, is coming to market at a time when on-demand grocery, food and convenience store delivery is becoming increasingly popular. At the same time, more traditional logistics companies are getting wise to the fact that an army of electric...

