Ja’Keem Jackson already had 30 scholarship offers this spring and it was becoming commonplace for the rising senior to hear from numerous coaches. But offer Nos. 31 and 32 for the for the 6-2, 184-pound Kissimmee Osceola 2023 cornerback were not exactly of the mainstream variety. When Alabama and Georgia come along with scholarship offers, it means something to prospective recruits.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO