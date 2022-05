Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) celebrated National Small Business Week by opening applications for its Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant. Eligible businesses within TVFCU’s 13-county service area can now apply for a chance to receive one of five grants totaling $100,000. To qualify, businesses need to have been in operation for at least one year and have fewer than 25 employees. TVFCU is offering one grand prize of $50,000; one first-place prize of $20,000 and three runner-up $10,000 grants.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO