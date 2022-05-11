ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

M.S. Rau’s New Exhibition “Gardens & Grand Boulevards” Free & Open to Public June 16

By Site Staff
myneworleans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – M.S. Rau is excited to announce the opening of its new exhibition, Gardens & Grand Boulevards: H. Claude Pissarro, which will run June 16 through July 30 at 622 Royal Street in New Orleans, Louisiana and online at www.msrau.com. This will be H....

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
myneworleans.com

Piety Market In Exile SAT, MAY 14

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jazz Fest is over but festival season continues with Bayou Boogaloo, Greek Fest and New Orleans Pride. Keep the party going at Piety Market In Exile, which returns on Saturday, May 14, with its trademark mix of local art, crafts, vintage & flea at the coolest, most eclectic market in town.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
orcasound.com

City of a Million Dreams

For those who love New Orleans and those who love learning about history this documentary co-written and directed by Jason Berry is right up your alley. Especially if your alley is filled with jazz music. New Orleans is a very unique city in many ways. One is its longtime history of jazz funerals. What are jazz funerals, you ask? Read on.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Meet the man behind plans to revamp Fort Macomb

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A follow-up now, to our report on crumbling history in the city of New Orleans, a local man pursues a plan to revamp Fort Macomb, which is one of the most historic sites in the region, but restoration costs remain a huge hurdle. Along Chef Menteur...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
WWL

Ellis Marsalis memorial planned for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A memorial service and second line parade will be held in honor of famed New Orleans jazz musician Ellis Marsalis this Sunday, May 15. The memorial comes more than two years after Marsalis died due to complications from COVID at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best Free Street Parties￼

The first time I met Jacqueline “Jackie” Tabor she was serving as the sous chef at the impeccable, jewel-like Yo’Nashi, an omakase restaurant on Carondelet Street. As the restaurant did not have a printed menu on hand, at the end of the meal Jacki presented me with a highly detailed, beautifully illustrated, hand drawn version in a tiny origami envelope she had folded herself. Over a year later I remember this generous gesture with as much delight as I recall the sensational foods she prepared that night.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camille Pissarro
KPLC TV

Louisiana McDonald’s franchisee receives Golden Arch Award

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Patel McDonald’s owner Ajay Patel and his family received the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, the highest honor for a McDonald’s franchisee, at the 2022 McDonald’s Worldwide Convention. Patel owns 42 restaurants in Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia. He moved to...
LOUISIANA STATE
myneworleans.com

￼The Gospel Show: A Billet-Doux from Me to You

Grab your coffee, and let’s have church. For those of us fighting through Jazz Fest withdrawals, let me introduce you to one of my favorite medicines: WWOZ’s “The Gospel Show.”. Time-released for weekly application, The Gospel Show was my measure of a good Sunday morning. As a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Shionda Farrell

Bingo with a twist

This is NOT YOUR GRANDMA'S BINGO!!! TrapBingo is a safe space for multicultural professionals to experience the nostalgia of the game of bingo coupled with a high-energy party-like atmosphere. Leave the pretentious stuff to the other folks, at TrapBingo you will dance, sing, and catch the vibes. If you are looking for a way to listen to some new and popular music all while having a little bit of fun, then look no further than grabbing some Trap Bingo Tickets. This 21+ event is the perfect event for you and your friends to grab some drinks and be a little competitive as you listen to stellar music. The event is put on by La NolaKool Kids, an event entertainment business that was founded in 2013 in New Orleans, La. These events often take place in venues such as The Fillmore insane Harrah’s Casino, the House of Blues, Treme Market Branch and The Teachers Lounge all in and around New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Post Impressionist#The White House
myneworleans.com

French Quarter Management District Launches Keep the Quarter Clean Campaign

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The French Quarter Management District (FQMD) is excited to announce the launch of the Keep the Quarter Clean Campaign. FQMD’s Livability Committee leads this public service message to highlight city sanitation laws and sanitation services contracted for citizens. The Keep the Quarter Clean...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Canal Place Welcomes New Luxury Retailer

NEW ORLEAN – O’Connor Capital Partners has announced that international luxury fashion retailer Golden Goose is opening a store before the end of the year at Canal Place. Golden Goose, an Italian-based luxury fashion line known for its sneakers, will join Saks Fifth Avenue, Louis Vuitton, Tory Burch, MCM, Tiffany & Co., lululemon athletica and Anne Fontaine.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Katrina survivors sued by Louisiana after using grant money to rebuild

After Hurricane Katrina, struggling homeowners said, they were told not to worry about the fine print when they received grants to elevate their homes. David Hammer / Eyewitness Investigator, Richard A. Webster (The Advocate | The Times-Picayune) Published: 9:00 AM CDT May 12, 2022. Updated: 10:20 PM CDT May 12,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
France
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
White House

Comments / 0

Community Policy