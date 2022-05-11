ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Celebrate the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience

By Site Staff
myneworleans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (press release) – The long awaited Grand Opening is around the corner. The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience invites you to join them on the one-year anniversary of...

www.myneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
myneworleans.com

Piety Market In Exile SAT, MAY 14

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Jazz Fest is over but festival season continues with Bayou Boogaloo, Greek Fest and New Orleans Pride. Keep the party going at Piety Market In Exile, which returns on Saturday, May 14, with its trademark mix of local art, crafts, vintage & flea at the coolest, most eclectic market in town.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best Free Street Parties￼

The first time I met Jacqueline “Jackie” Tabor she was serving as the sous chef at the impeccable, jewel-like Yo’Nashi, an omakase restaurant on Carondelet Street. As the restaurant did not have a printed menu on hand, at the end of the meal Jacki presented me with a highly detailed, beautifully illustrated, hand drawn version in a tiny origami envelope she had folded herself. Over a year later I remember this generous gesture with as much delight as I recall the sensational foods she prepared that night.
RESTAURANTS
myneworleans.com

￼Tales of the Cocktail Tickets, Poppy Tooker’s Drag Brunch and Jazz Fest Food

This year marks the return of Tales of the Cocktail in person and also its 20th anniversary. Here is an excerpt of a press release issued by the organization:. Tales of the Cocktail Foundation (TOTCF) is pleased to announce that the 2022 Tales of the Cocktail® (TOTC) tickets and conference agenda are now available via the Foundation’s website. Commemorating its 20-year anniversary, TOTC will return for an in-person celebration in New Orleans from July 25-29, 2022, and to toast this momentous occasion, TOTC is presenting a curated lineup of seminars, events, and, of course, festivities all in the name of “progress” — the conference’s official 2022 theme.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Society
City
New Orleans, LA
Shionda Farrell

Bingo with a twist

This is NOT YOUR GRANDMA'S BINGO!!! TrapBingo is a safe space for multicultural professionals to experience the nostalgia of the game of bingo coupled with a high-energy party-like atmosphere. Leave the pretentious stuff to the other folks, at TrapBingo you will dance, sing, and catch the vibes. If you are looking for a way to listen to some new and popular music all while having a little bit of fun, then look no further than grabbing some Trap Bingo Tickets. This 21+ event is the perfect event for you and your friends to grab some drinks and be a little competitive as you listen to stellar music. The event is put on by La NolaKool Kids, an event entertainment business that was founded in 2013 in New Orleans, La. These events often take place in venues such as The Fillmore insane Harrah’s Casino, the House of Blues, Treme Market Branch and The Teachers Lounge all in and around New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

￼The Gospel Show: A Billet-Doux from Me to You

Grab your coffee, and let’s have church. For those of us fighting through Jazz Fest withdrawals, let me introduce you to one of my favorite medicines: WWOZ’s “The Gospel Show.”. Time-released for weekly application, The Gospel Show was my measure of a good Sunday morning. As a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
uptownmessenger.com

Fans of Casa Borrega mourn its closing

Patrons who have been enjoying eclectic Mexican fare, a variety of live music and the occasional street parties at Casa Borrega since 2012 will sadly miss it. “Oh no, I can’t believe it. I was just there last week,” said one regular, expressing the dismay of many when they learned the Central City restaurant served its last Chile Relleno and Margarita Borrega on Friday (May 6).
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Brunch#Jewish#Grand Opening#Msje#Nochi
jazztimes.com

Photos: New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2022

From April 29 to May 8, New Orleans’ Fair Grounds Race Course opened its gates to one of the world’s most famous music festivals for the first time since 2019. Musicians and revelers alike (and often they were one and the same) celebrated the post-pandemic return of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a.k.a Jazz Fest.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Love Letter to New Orleans

I'm leaving you for another city. Well, not quite yet—Sometime soon. Maybe in six months or maybe in a year. The specifics are fuzzy because I'm preparing for graduation, and my future plans are seemingly always in flux. I know this is very advanced notice, but it seems only fair to tell you now after everything you've given me.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
disneydining.com

Enjoy a Taste of the Bayou at Boatwright’s Dining Hall

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort is broken down into two unique sides with Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter celebrating the spirit of Mardi Gras in New Orleans and Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside bringing the stately mansion homes and charming bayous of the South to life. Both sides of Disney’s Port Orleans Resort are home to several dining options, but only one features a table service option that Guests can’t miss.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Ellis Marsalis memorial planned for Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — A memorial service and second line parade will be held in honor of famed New Orleans jazz musician Ellis Marsalis this Sunday, May 15. The memorial comes more than two years after Marsalis died due to complications from COVID at the start of the pandemic in April 2020.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Willa Jean Voted #2 Best Bakery by Southern Living Magazine

In a list of the South's Best Bakeries, Willa Jean's was voted #2. Located in the Central Business District, Willa Jean is a contemporary restaurant, a retro-chic cafe, that offers southern fare. This bakery-restaurant was opened in 2015 by pastry chef Kelly Fields, who named the place after her grandmother. While Fields is no longer at the restaurant since 2021, she's left her mark with the delicious dishes she created.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
orcasound.com

City of a Million Dreams

For those who love New Orleans and those who love learning about history this documentary co-written and directed by Jason Berry is right up your alley. Especially if your alley is filled with jazz music. New Orleans is a very unique city in many ways. One is its longtime history of jazz funerals. What are jazz funerals, you ask? Read on.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

Bridal Buzz: Hotel Renovation and Trunk Shows

New Orleans is buzzing as we move toward into another summer in the city. A local hotel recently completed an interior renovation and a few boutiques in and around the city are hosting exciting new trunk shows. First, the Pelham Hotel in New Orleans recently debuted a complete interior renovation....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

Dat Chat: Opposite gender friendships

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Ladies, are you okay with your male significant other having platonic friendships with other females? Sef, Tamica, and Brooke gave their takes on the situation. Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy