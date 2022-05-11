ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Shooting sends man to the hospital

WSAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncumbent Charleston Mayor Goodwin wins Democratic nomination. Incumbent Charleston Mayor Goodwin wins Democratic nomination. Mooney thanked former President...

www.wsaz.com

Comments / 3

WOWK 13 News

Search underway for missing Martinsburg teen

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK) – The Martinsburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. Police say Amiya Dominguez, 16, was last seen leaving her home in Martinsburg on April 29, 2022. The MPD says her parents told authorities their Ring doorbell video showed her leaving with a backpack and a handful […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced to prison for exiting St. Albans halfway house

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Parkersburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to prison followed by supervised release for exiting a federal halfway house in Kanawha County. Joshua Dowler, 40, admitted he exited the fenced-in area of Dismas Charities in St. Albans on September 16, 2021. The DOJ […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police release findings on Thompson Wheeling Island shooting

The Wheeling Police Department said they are releasing its factual findings from the March shooting investigation on Wheeling Island that resulted in the death of a Wheeling man. At 7:27 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, Wheeling police say officers responded to two 911 calls in the 100 block of South Huron Street on Wheeling Island, where […]
WHEELING, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
Metro News

Huntington crash claims life

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Huntington Wednesday morning. The wreck occurred at around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Washington Ave. ( U.S. Route 60) and West 16th Street close to the West Huntington Bridge. The man who died was ejected from...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

COVID-19 W.Va. | 7 additional deaths, 527 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of May 12, 2022, there are currently 1,496 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been seven deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,893 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the death of a 74-year old male from Jefferson County. Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 69-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 98-year old male from Mercer County, an 87-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old male from Wirt County, a 39-year old female from Wayne County, and a 49-year old male from Wayne County. These deaths range from March through April 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Arrest made in Beckley Mother’s Day shooting death

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Raleigh County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Beckley man in connection with a Mother’s Day double shooting that claimed one life. Zephaniah Branham, 20, is charged with first degree murder, malicious wounding and delivery of a controlled substance. The shooting occurred Sunday at Country...
BECKLEY, WV
Person
Donald Trump
WDTV

Fire crews respond to early morning Harrison County fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lost Creek Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on McWhorter Road. The fire department responded to the call around 12:43 Thursday morning, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. When the fire department arrived, they found a pickup truck and nearby brush on...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man’s name released in deadly Huntington crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have released the name of a man who died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Washington Avenue and West 16th Street. Michael Lewis Meadows, 44, of Lavalette, died at the scene after being ejected from a Ford Mustang he was...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Huntington flood victims fighting to prevent mold spread

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Victims of last week’s flood are racing against the clock to prevent the spread of mold in their homes. One of those residents is Joe Browning, who has been working 10 hours a day since last Friday to clean out his home. “The first floor...
HUNTINGTON, WV
#Shooting#Hospital#Election#Violent Crime#Democratic#Sissonville Indians
WSAZ

Detroit man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Detroit faces drug charges after a traffic stop in downtown Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department. It happened Thursday in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers seized more than 70 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin worth an estimated $8,500 on the streets.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Ky. mansion murder suspect to plead guilty but mentally ill

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man charged in a high-profile murder in Madison County plans to plead guilty. Thursday morning, Shannon Gilday was in court to be arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges. Police say Gilday killed Jordan Morgan after breaking into her father’s home in February.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Car vs. Semi slows I-64 traffic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car and tractor trailer crashed Thursday morning, closing two lanes of I-64 EB in Charleston for a time, slowing the morning commute. The wreck happened just before 7:30 a.m. on the Lee Street overpass. The middle and slow lanes were closed for about 30 minutes...
CHARLESTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mountain-topmedia.com

Deputies roundup Pike drug suspects

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has been filling up the jail this week, with a roundup of suspected drug dealers. Armed with 11 indictments, the office began fanning out across the county on Wednesday and had arrested seven people, with two others already in custody. Those arrested Wednesday include:
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WVNS

Crews respond to house fire in Bluefield

May 11, 2022 11:50 p.m. update: Mercer County dispatchers say crews have cleared the scene. BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–Crews are responding to a house fire on Union Street in Bluefield, WV. According to Patrolman Hamm with the Bluefield WV Police Department, the call came in at 7:56 in the evening on Wednesday, May 11, 2021. He […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSAZ

WSAZ Investigates | Residents Blindsided by Apartment Complex Closure

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – In a follow-up to a story we reported nearly a week ago, residents of an Ashland apartment complex must find new homes after the city condemned the building. The city deemed the building a public safety risk after determining the building’s hot water system did...
ASHLAND, KY
WSAZ

Portsmouth Police investigating theft in Mound Park neighborhood

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Residents who live in the neighborhoods surrounding Mound Park tend to stick together. Many are part of the Mound Park Neighborhood Watch group and share a common goal of holding criminals accountable. “If we see something happening, we report it,” said Karen Hill, who founded the...
PORTSMOUTH, OH

