Buffalo, NY

Infilling: 140 Seymour Street

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo, three-unit apartment buildings are planned for the edge of the Larkin District. Shanahan Holdings LLC is developing the twin buildings on a 7,696 sq.ft. lot located at 140 Seymour Street. Abstract...

RFP Out for North Aud Block Proposals

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation has (finally) issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the redevelopment of the North Aud Block. The parcel, formerly part of the block that once contained the War Memorial Auditorium, is located along the canal system at Main Street and south of the Interstate 190. Proposals are due September 1.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Is your street in Buffalo getting repaved? Check here

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paving season is here in the Queen City and more than $70 million will go towards residential street paving, sidewalk construction and other projects. The city will spend $10.8 million on residential paving, $7.5 million on sidewalk work and more than $52 million on infrastructure projects. If road crews are milling […]
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Real Estate
Buffalo, NY
Business
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
Milling underway on Center Street - but businesses are open

Don’t let the empty parking spaces fool you: Center Street businesses are open, as usual. Curb-to-curb milling began Monday and prevented patrons from parking along the roadway (from about Eighth Street to Fourth Street) during the day. Some degree of interruption will continue at least throughout this week, if not longer, as crews prepare to repave the road.
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Developer plans to build 220-apartment complex in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — High demand for two apartment buildings in Amherst prompted developer Paul Bliss to build a 220-unit complex. The $50 million project is proposed for land between 2635 and 2691 N. Forest Road. The land is owned by the Menorah Campus Inc. and under contract to Bliss’ PB Investors LLC.
AMHERST, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Plant it Express Opens Tonawanda Storefront

A shot of the interior and displays at Her Seed Bank/Plant it Express in Tonawanda, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. As summer fills the air with warmth, one of Western New York’s hottest up and coming seed banks has opened their first location right in the heart of Main Street Tonawanda. Her Seed Bank, part of Plant it Express, opened their doors just last week on the second floor of 60 Main Street, and have already been seeing success with the move.
TONAWANDA, NY
Some upset over parking lot closure at Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some viewers have recently reached out to News 4, asking why a section of Buffalo’s Outer Harbor is blocked off. People heading to the Outer Harbor will find fewer places to park – the area’s event space lot has a gate padlocked shut to keep cars out. “Last year was the […]
BUFFALO, NY
A Limit On The Amount Gas In New York State

But what if you wanted to start "stockpiling" gas for your cars or lawn mowers or for the future? What are you allowed to do in New York State?? There are actually multiple laws and restrictions that you need to keep in mind and follow. Transportation of fuel shall be...
POLITICS
Architecture
Economy
Politics
Real Estate
Three Charged with Illegal Dumping in Jamestown

An investigation into an ongoing issue of illegal dumping on Jamestown's east side has resulted in charges against three people. Jamestown Police say there were multiple occasions of garbage and household waste being thrown in the area of Pratt Avenue. As a result, a camera has been placed in that area, and on Tuesday, it picked up an older model GMC pickup truck pulling a trailer to pull along the road and to dispose of a mattress and a TV just before 12:30 PM. The video was put out on the Jamestown Police Department's Facebook page, and within minutes police were tipped off to the vehicle's location. Officers locate the vehicle on West 7th Street identified the offenders as 28-year-old Tamika Elston, 37-year-old Desimon Elston, and 47-year-old Lawrence White. All three were charged with illegal dumping and were issued tickets. The New York State DEC also assisted and charged the three with illegal disposal of solid waste and additionally charged Tamika Elston for transporting solid waste uncovered. The DEC charges carry a minimum fine of $1,500 for each charge.
JAMESTOWN, NY
This Is The Most Expensive Gas In Western New York

When you are on the roads today, take note of what the gas prices are, because they are going up and up. The “tax holiday” won’t be here until after Memorial Day, so you may not see the prices start to decline until then. However, the prices at the pump are rapidly evolving, especially here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
'Celebrate Spring Carnival' returning to the Eastern Hills Mall

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Rides, games and food vendors are returning this month to the Eastern Hills Mall. The "Celebrate Spring" event with Hammerl Amusements will take place on two seperate weekends in May, featuring all of your fair food favorites, such as fried dough, funnel cakes, waffles, ice cream, french fries, cotton candy, candy apples, roast beef, pizza and more.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY

