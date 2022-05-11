Infilling: 140 Seymour Street

An investigation into an ongoing issue of illegal dumping on Jamestown's east side has resulted in charges against three people. Jamestown Police say there were multiple occasions of garbage and household waste being thrown in the area of Pratt Avenue. As a result, a camera has been placed in that area, and on Tuesday, it picked up an older model GMC pickup truck pulling a trailer to pull along the road and to dispose of a mattress and a TV just before 12:30 PM. The video was put out on the Jamestown Police Department's Facebook page, and within minutes police were tipped off to the vehicle's location. Officers locate the vehicle on West 7th Street identified the offenders as 28-year-old Tamika Elston, 37-year-old Desimon Elston, and 47-year-old Lawrence White. All three were charged with illegal dumping and were issued tickets. The New York State DEC also assisted and charged the three with illegal disposal of solid waste and additionally charged Tamika Elston for transporting solid waste uncovered. The DEC charges carry a minimum fine of $1,500 for each charge.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO