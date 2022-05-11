ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

KD hilariously trolls Draymond vs. Rodman 1-on-1 matchup

NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Draymond Green vs. Dennis Rodman debate continues, and this time Kevin Durant couldn’t help himself from weighing in. Durant joked that a 1-on-1 matchup between the two NBA stars would take six days to finish. The epic trolling job from Durant...

www.nbcsports.com

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
