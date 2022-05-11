29 Zara Summer Basics That Will Give You the Most Expensive-Looking Wardrobe

When I packed up and moved to a new city last summer, I came with four suitcases full of summer pieces, one or two coats, and the overwhelming desire to shop for everything else upon arrival. Now that summer is creeping up on us again, I've run into a dilemma. Almost none of the clothes that I thought I adored and would never get rid of fit the style persona that I've developed over the past year. I'd consider this a good problem to have because now I can shop for pieces that will pass the longevity test and feel ultra comfortable and effortless. The first tab I'll be opening is Jenni Kayne's new-arrivals page, also known as the secret to effortless summer style. Think elevated meets easy-to-wear basics. I can think of hundreds of ways to style these pieces without having to put in a ton of effort, and that sounds pretty dreamy to me. Breezy dresses, relaxed knitwear, sun hats, and more are waiting for you below.
