I'm Already Planning My Summer Outfits—3 Zero-Effort Formulas I'm Repeating
By Anna LaPlaca
whowhatwear
2 days ago
I'll admit it: My personal style can be a bit chaotic at times. I've always enjoyed testing out every trend under the sun, so my daily outfits tend to run the gamut. If I were to document each one, they'd be an amuse-bouche of trending aesthetics—minimalist tailoring one day and slinky...
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
There was definitely a point where the idea of buying clothes on Amazon made me skeptical, but honey, all that has changed. Amazon Fashion is now as reliable as your local Nordstrom or Urban Outfitters, and I’ll be damned if I’m not impulse-buying cute spring must-haves from Amazon on the reg! Amazon now carries major fashion brands from Ganni to LoveShackFancy, but when I’m not in the mood to spend a ton of...
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.
When the warmer months start to arrive, you can’t go a whole five minutes without seeing the words “nap dress” everywhere, from shopping articles to TikTok videos to Instagram captions far and wide. The relaxed-yet-charming silhouette seemed virtually inescapable. The OG dress—made famous by the brand Hill House Home—is a sleeveless cotton midi dress with ruching throughout the bust and a cult-like following. As I’ve re-emerged from my Manhattan apartment over the last...
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
When it comes to summertime, outfit changes throughout the day are a given. Whether it’s the consistent sweat or impromptu hang out, the last thing you want is to return home for new attire. That’s why a versatile outfit, like a jumpsuit, that you can wear all day is the perfect scenario. It cuts back the time wasted by making pitstop at home and allows you more time spent soaking in the sun....
I can't get enough of summer fashion. I love everything about it. From fun, stylish swimwear to romantic, pretty dresses and sandals, summer fashion is definitely my favorite. I know many fashion-people love fall fashion and highly anticipate the weather cooling off, and while I know I sit in the minority, I'm just a summer-fashion type of girl.
When I sort through my Saved folder on IG that’s filled with outfit references, a large chunk of the fashion people included happen to live in Paris. I guess it makes sense given the appeal of that Parisian, je ne sais quoi aesthetic. Interestingly, many of the standout ensembles happen to feature elevated basics. I actually also have been living in some of the simple items in question, but some are pieces I’ve been considering and now want to test out.
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon has a ton of hidden treasures yet to be discovered, starting with its practical fashion pieces. So, we did some digging to find your favorite closet staple for these upcoming warm months: an everyday dress. And if you feel that you’ve had your fill of spring dresses, just wait till you see this perfect summer dress. Naggo’s Women’s Summer Wrap Dress is a cute and flirty dress for any style preference. The short-sleeve...
YOUR home is your castle (or it should be) but small design mistakes are making it look less than regal, according to home experts. The little details in your decor could be making your home look cheap, and the fix is as simple as swapping your rugs, window treatments, sheets, and towels.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As someone who lives in a studio apartment, I’m always looking for new ways to make the most out of the space I have. From strategically using the space under my bed for extra storage to taking advantage of every square inch of vertical space I can, I feel like I’m slowly becoming a pro at this small-space living thing. So whenever I’m thinking about buying something for my home, I always stop and ask myself, “Is there a product out there better suited for my small space needs than this?” And I can confidently say that over the last year, this way of thinking has led me to some pretty interesting finds. Case in point: the Whitmor Over the Door Drying Rack.
Bathrooms are one of the most trafficked spaces in the home, and keeping them in tip-top shape is of the utmost importance. How can you glide through your morning and evening routines if the products you need are cluttering up the counter? In small spaces, trying to find storage for everyday bathroom items almost becomes an intricate puzzle to solve. Fortunately, there are solutions that you might not have thought of. Maximizing storage is as easy as thinking up. Vertical space is gold, and between the walls and the door, chances are you’ve got plenty of space. These over-the-door space-savers will come in handy for clearing out clutter — whether it’s hair styling tools, towels and trinkets, or even dirty laundry.
Everyone has that one chore they hate to do, but I have two. The things I dread clean the most are shower tiles and baseboards. And while I still don’t have a convenient way to scrub the grout in my tiles, my mom gave me a tip on how to make cleaning baseboards less of a hassle.
WHEN decorating your home, you might want to try every trend out there and make it a reflection of your personality, but this can go wrong real quick and make your home look cheap. In fact, interior architect and HGTV star Brea Elles has revealed the five things that can...
The $100 aluminum platform bed frames that you’ll find all over Amazon solve a common problem: They keep your mattress off the floor. That’s the reason Liz Mundle had originally purchased one for her and her boyfriend’s bedroom in their Brooklyn apartment. But the cheap and semi-chunky find also created an issue: It took away precious, potential storage space. “We had a couple of under-the-bed boxes, but you could see stuff poking out on either side,” she says.
I think most fashion people would agree that accessories are a crucial component when putting together an outfit. The right earrings can make a casual dress look that much more elevated. Adding an interesting handbag can make a jeans-and-T-shirt combo feel more trend-forward. A… well, you get the point. One accessory I'm especially particular about is eyewear. Whether it's sunglasses or a pair of actual seeing glasses, choosing the right pair can pull my outfit together. I've been looking to add new pairs to my rotation, so I turned to a few of my co-workers to see where they've been shopping. The consensus? Draper James. The brand, which was founded by Reese Witherspoon, has an ultra-cute assortment of classic styles that are right up my alley. Keep scrolling to see how three editors are styling their eyewear from the brand, and prepare to want to add everything to your cart. (Take it from me: You can never have too many glasses.)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Deep and moody teal is a popular paint color choice for DIYs these days — especially for cabinetry. “This rich, luxurious peacock-y hue is that happy place between navy and hunter green,” writes Apartment Therapy contributor Arlyn Hernandez. Because it’s such a dark color, it’s perfect for anchoring a space, and it’s slightly more unexpected than black, dark gray, or navy without being overwhelming.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a whole room or whole house look so good it’s tough to give the individual DIY projects within them the attention they deserve. This colorful Colorodo home, for example, is filled with DIYs, such as painted door jambs, yellow feather lamps, and artwork made from magazine pages. And this bedroom redo features handwoven lampshades, an IKEA headboard hack, and DIY closet doors. The spaces are beautiful as a whole and even more impressive when you zoom in on the handmade details.
I can finally say that summer is just around the corner, and while there's no shortage of out-there pieces to test out in the coming months, there's also a plethora of timeless trends that come back around nearly every warm-weather season for us to regularly count on. Whether you have classic style overall or simply prefer not to spend on items that won't stick with you for the long haul, today's story on the latter grouping of pieces will surely serve you in some capacity or another.
If you look around, you'll see puddle pants have taken over. Celebrities, influencers, and even the British royal family are wearing floor-grazing trousers and jeans. But thus far, we haven't really seen a pair that can rival the comfort and ease of a pair of leggings. Don't get me wrong. I love a tailored moment just as much as the next fashion person. But sometimes, when you just want to run out the door to pick up an essential—or even better, go on a "hot girl walk"—a comfy pair of leggings is unmatched. Or so I thought.
I'm the kind of person who gets excited for a big event months in advance. I'll spend winter evenings scouring the internet for something to wear to a spring wedding and send links to just about everyone I know for approval. I'll even go as far as to order multiple options, but when the event date finally creeps up on me and it's time to commit to a dress, I always end up scrambling at the last minute. (Making it on the imaginary best-dressed list is a lot of pressure, okay?) When I'm in a bind and feeling like I've run out of options, I know that I can look to Rent the Runway for looks that I want to commit to without hesitation. I can honestly say that having a subscription has been a lifesaver. I can log on, filter my search by size, color, and style to ensure my look is wedding approved, and close out of the tab knowing that my order of chic options will arrive in two to three business days. I hate to spoil the ending, but the dresses from The Wedding Edit are pretty perfect. Keep scrolling for punchy hues, spring florals, and so much more. And when you fall in love with your next wedding-guest piece, don't forget to use the promo code WWW30 for 30% off two months of the eight-item plan.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes a bold pop of color is what it takes to transform a vanilla kitchen from drab to fab. Artist-turned-interior designer Nicole Cohen found this out firsthand in one of her recent projects, a New Jersey cook space with a fairly disjointed floor plan. The front door of her client’s 1920s Colonial basically opens up to the kitchen, and in its current state, the room was falling flat, especially for a vibrant young family in a home just a block away from the beach. “When we first saw the original kitchen, it was too small, in bad condition, uninspiring, and lacked color,” says Cohen.
IF you're looking for a simple trick to making your home seem more expensive, look no further than your dining room. Home decor expert Julie Sousa has shared an easy tip for making your dining room look chic, and it's all about your choice of furniture. For many people, a...
Comments / 0