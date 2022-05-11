ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Softball: Foran Beats Hand in 7th; Wed. Broadcast - N. Haven at W. Haven

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA trip to Milford Tuesday to take in Girls Softball - Hand at Foran - and am I glad I did - I saw a dandy!. Foran scored a run in the bottom of the 7th inning to beat Hand 7-6. Foran had beaten Hand 11-0 in their 1st...

New Haven Independent

Derby Seniors To Derby Gov't: Make A Decision Already

DERBY — When a reporter asked 80-year-old Virginia Rossi why she wanted to move out of Derby Senior Center on Main Street, she squinted her eyes ever so slightly and cocked her head. Her tone was incredulous. ​“Have you been in the Derby Parking Garage lately? Did you walk...
DERBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Stratford Mayor Votes Against Sale of Sikorsky Airport

Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick said she's against the sale of Sikorsky Airport to the Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA), saying the airport is situated entirely within the territorial boundaries of Stratford. Earlier this month, the City of Bridgeport Airport Commission authorized the sale of the airport to CAA for $10 million.
STRATFORD, CT
City
Branford, CT
City
Hamden, CT
City
Milford, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Guilford, CT
Milford, CT
Sports
City
Southington, CT
Eyewitness News

TV pilot episode filming at golf course in Waterford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A new TV series is being shot in Waterford. The series, titled “Sting- the Saga Continues”, is filming at the Great Neck Country Club in Waterford. “It’s a loosely-based scenario of 40 years of chasing terrorists around the world, mostly based on Delta Force,...
WATERFORD, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- May 12, 2022

(Above) Matt Stone found some quality bluefish from the kayak earlier this week. Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the striped bass are starting to fill in much more around the river and creek mouths. School striped bass action has been good in those areas and along the beaches, while the upper river herring runs are still holding some better fish. If next week’s forecast holds, and we get some sustained warmth, we should see the striped bass fishing really take off. Some sea lice covered bass are being reported in Rhode Island, so we shouldn’t be too far behind. Small soft plastics on jigheads is still the top producer of bass, but as the water warms we should see them become more willing to hit larger plugs and topwater offerings.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Pizza Marketplace

Riko's Pizza launches 3rd Stamford store

Riko's Pizza has opened its third corporate restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut. A ribbon cutting will be held May 12 at the location at 2010 West Main Street with an appearance from the city mayor, according to a press release. "We are pleased to announce continued growth and new job opportunities...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

CT selects new top prosecutor after scandal, retirement

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Veteran prosecutor Patrick Griffin has been named Connecticut’s new chief state’s attorney. Griffin, who has been the top prosecutor in the New Haven area for the past six years, was appointed by a unanimous vote of the state Criminal Justice Commission on Thursday. He vowed to repair the office’s reputation after […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Person
Lyman Hall
Person
Jonathan Law
WTNH

18-year-old opens restaurant in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – An 18-year-old Rocky Hill High School graduate opened up her own restaurant on Wednesday, making her one of the youngest in the business. It’s an incredible story of a teen who worked hard, saved her money, and was able to purchase a restaurant. She’s focused on leaving a legacy. “What […]
FOX 61

High school freshman identified as Hamden homicide victim

HAMDEN, Conn. — The 15-year-old fatally shot and killed in Hamden, while walking home from school Monday, has been identified as Hamden High School freshman Elijah Gomez, who just celebrated a birthday just last week. On Tuesday, part of the police investigation shifted to a home near the intersection...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven man charged in 2021 West Haven fatal shooting

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man faces multiple charges, including murder, in the December 2021 shooting death of a man in West Haven, police announced Wednesday. Paul Burruss Sr. is charged with murder, home invasion, first-degree robbery and first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the death of Carlos Gore Jr. […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
#Softball Player#Foran Beats Hand#Foran Morgan Viesselman#Grace Hall#Amity 13 Sheehan#Sacred Heart Academy#Branford 17 Career 0#Lyman Hall 7 Branford#Hamden 8
i95 ROCK

The Divine Old School Pool Halls of Connecticut

God I loved playing pool. I was never 'run-the-table' good, but I was decent. So, I bought a table back in the early 90's. I think I remember getting it from Sam's in Naugatuck (By the Old Corner) for around $800?. I played on that pool table for almost 2...
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

Police: Ansonia man killed in Bridgeport shooting

Police say a 38-year-old man was fatally shot in Bridgeport, marking the city’s seventh homicide of the year. It happened around 8:30 Monday night in the 100 block of Washington Terrace. Police say officers arriving at the scene found a group of people surrounding a car with a man...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
GreenwichTime

Connecticut Powerball player has unclaimed $2 million ticket

If you purchased a Powerball ticket for last night's drawing, you may be $2 million richer. One Connecticut resident correctly guessed five of the Powerball in Monday drawing. The numbers were 18-30-35-52-56 with a 2x Power Play. The ticket was drawn at 7 Eleven Store #11491A in Oakville. As of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Softball
Softball
Sports
Sports
NBC Connecticut

Powerball Ticket Sold in CT Won $2 Million

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Connecticut for Monday night’s Powerball drawing won big. One ticket won $2 million. The ticket, with Powerplay, matched five numbers. The winning numbers for Monday night’s drawing were 18-30-35-52-56 and the Powerball was 5. Powerplay was X2. There were 4,276 winning...
CONNECTICUT STATE

